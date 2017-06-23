Pepperoni prep: restaurants prepare for Hoopfest weekend

With thousands of people in town for Hoopfest, restaurants are prepping for this weekend.

Twenty pounds.

That's how much pepperoni Fire Artisan Pizza is expected to go through just this weekend alone.

Kitchen Manager Christy Grohs has been crafting pizzas for several years and her crew started prepping earlier this week for the big weekend.

Dicing onions, preparing the fresh mozzarella, and slicing that high quality pepperoni one slice at a time to stack it high.

I called around, and hotel rooms are slim pickings.

Uber's and Lyfts are on high demand.

And other restaurants are experiencing the business boom as well. Getting a reservation for dinner downtown this weekend? Well forget about it!

The dough is made fresh every day along with the sauce and they plan on making a lot of pizza this weekend.

"Well we usually do more sales for to go so they can go outside and enjoy their pizza while they are watching their family members," Christy said.