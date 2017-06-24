Iron-couple: an Ironman love story - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Iron-couple: an Ironman love story

Posted: Updated:
by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

A love story in the lake city. 

KHQ Local News reporter Adam Mayer met not just an 'iron man' but an 'iron couple.'

Brian Lambert and Kelly Emich will be competing together on the same course where they met one year ago. 
     
Thousands of athletes swim, bike, and run their way to Coeur d'Alene every summer from all parts of the country. 

Brian and Kelly both came from Boulder, Colorado- without knowing each other. 

After the half Ironman, they bonded over their ties to Boulder and their love of racing. 

Kelly took second in the half last year, but this is her first race of the year after a stress fracture in her femur and a broken collarbone. 

She says her goal this year is to get back up on the podium. 

