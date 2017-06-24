Driver lands on I-90 barrier after overcorrecting

Driver lands on I-90 barrier after overcorrectingPosted: Updated:
At Glastonbury, Depp asks about assassinating the president
LOS ANGELES - Johnny Depp has asked a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival when was the last time an actor assassinated a president. The remarks came during a segment Thursday in which Depp was speaking about President Donald Trump. He asked the question at the annual festival that celebrates the performing arts.
Mothers describe witnessing attempted child luring near Glass Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - Do you know where your kids are? Thankfully, two women say they were around after a man tried to lure their kids into his car. It happened Wednesday morning in North Spokane near Glass Park off of Hoffman Street. Spokane Police say they are calling this an attempted child luring and they are actively searching for the man. Misty Coleman-Woods says a man in a Subaru pulled up to her home around 10:30 a.m. on
PHOTOS: $450,000 home in Seattle vs. $450,000 home in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Location, location, location. You may have seen a post making its way around social media of a house listing in Seattle for nearly $450,000. That sounds about right for the area, right? Well this house is a bit of a fixer upper. The kind with lots of potential if you invest the time and money. Currently, however, it is shown on the real estate site Redfin in less than perfect condition.
Spokane Father's Day fight goes viral on social media
SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted.
Liberty Lake man dies four days after crash near Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Liberty Lake man has died Friday as a result of his the injuries he suffered from a crash earlier this week. The crash happened on US-95 southbound by Cougar Gulch Road on Monday. Idaho State Police say 68-year-old Glenn Davis was parked on the right shoulder with a passenger inside his car. According to the police report,. Davis attempted to make a left turn from the shoulder of the roadway and failed to yield to an oncoming car.
R.I.P. Maddie the Bulldog
SPOKANE, Wash. - Maddie the bulldog, Gonzaga's beloved real-life mascot has passed away after battling a fast-growing bone cancer called Osteosarcoma. "Today I couldn't take the pain anymore and told my humans," a post on Maddie's Facebook page read Thursday night. "Under the care of my loving vet Dr. Ben Hart... I grew my angel wings and flew over the Rainbow Bridge.
Homeless Hoopfest team counts points and blessings
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hoopfest is about much more than just basketball. Each team has their own story -- and for some, the path was paved with blood sweat and tears. Today I met a team who has become a brotherhood from under the bridge. When it comes to tournament time, any basketball player will tell you its all about the shoes But for Randy Slone, a new pair of Nikes is about much more than just the swoosh "They recruited me asking me if I had history w...
Driver lands on I-90 barrier after overcorrecting
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters say a car was driving too fast on I-90 near the state line Friday afternoon, and couldn't slow down in time to deal with traffic. The driver overcorrected and landed on the barrier. The driver suffered minor injuries. The crash caused a backup for several hours near Starr Rd.
Mad Minute stories from Friday, June 23rd
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, June 23rd.
Man shot by deputy in Burien was carrying pen, not knife
BURIEN, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was fatally shot by a King County Sheriff's deputy in Burien was carrying a pen and not a knife as initially reported. The Seattle Times reports the sheriff's office originally said Tommy Le had what was believed to be a knife and advanced on two deputies around midnight June 13. Sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Cindi West says deputies were called for reports of gunshots when a homeowner fired his handgun at the groun...
Iron-couple: an Ironman love story
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A love story in the lake city. KHQ Local News reporter Adam Mayer met not just an 'iron man' but an 'iron couple.' Brian Lambert and Kelly Emich will be competing together on the same course where they met one year ago. Thousands of athletes swim, bike, and run their way to Coeur d'Alene every summer from all parts of the country. Brian and Kelly both came from Boulder, Colorado- without knowing each other. After the half Ironman, they ...
Pepperoni prep: restaurants prepare for Hoopfest weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. - With thousands of people in town for Hoopfest, restaurants are prepping for this weekend. Twenty pounds. That's how much pepperoni Fire Artisan Pizza is expected to go through just this weekend alone. Kitchen Manager Christy Grohs has been crafting pizzas for several years and her crew started prepping earlier this week for the big weekend. Dicing onions, preparing the fresh mozzarella, and slicing that high quality
Feeling the heat at Hoopfest: temperatures can alter tempers
SPOKANE, Wash. - The difference between a few degrees could mean a foul or a felony. "It's like 77...75 to about 88 is actually when our side operations in partnership with Spokane police kind of go on high alert," said Executive Director of Hoopfest Matt Santangelo. Cops will more likely to be needed on stand by for Saturday rather than Sunday. "Anything above that they aren't as worried about fights any longer because people are too
Homeless single father tries to turn luck around for 4-year-old daughter
SPOKANE, Wash. George Simpkins packed his bags and moved from Ohio to Spokane to start a new job. But when he got to the Lilac City, his string of bad luck started. "That never happened," said Simpkins. "I've had temporary jobs off and on." It's been several years since Simpkins moved to Spokane, and the now 48-year-old hasn't been able to keep a job, but it's not due to lack of effort. "I've lost a couple of jobs because
Retiring school resource officer leaves behind a legacy
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the end of an era at Central Valley School District. After years of making a difference in students life, the school resource officer is saying goodbye. Jeff Duncan is a School Resource Officer for the Central Valley School District at University High School. Monday marked their last day of class, and was also the last day of work and beginning of retirement for Jeff. "It's just time for me to retire," Jeff said. "You know
California woman finds dead frog in salad
A woman ordering a side salad at BJ's in West Covina got a little more than she asked for. After about 4 bites into her salad, Shawna Cepeda discovered a small frog in her salad. After informing the manager of her discovery, he comped her meal but still made her family pay for their drinks. Cepeda later received a $50 gift certificate from the corporate office.
