CIA chief: Intel leaks on the rise, cites leaker 'worship' - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

CIA chief: Intel leaks on the rise, cites leaker 'worship'

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

The CIA director says he thinks the disclosure of America's secret intelligence is on the rise - partly due to what he calls the "worship" of leakers such as Edward Snowden.
    
That's what Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY'-oh) says in a TV interview as he expresses his belief that there seems to be an increase in the theft of U.S. secrets "'for the purpose of self-aggrandizement or money or for whatever their motivation may be."
    
Pompeo says the U.S. needs to step up efforts to stem leaks of classified information.
    
He tells MSNBC that the Trump administration is focused on stopping leaks of any kind from any agency and pursuing those responsible.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Driver lands on I-90 barrier after overcorrecting

    Driver lands on I-90 barrier after overcorrecting

    Saturday, June 24 2017 2:07 AM EDT2017-06-24 06:07:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters say a car was driving too fast on I-90 near the state line Friday afternoon, and couldn't slow down in time to deal with traffic. The driver overcorrected and landed on the barrier. The driver suffered minor injuries. The crash caused a backup for several hours near Starr Rd. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters say a car was driving too fast on I-90 near the state line Friday afternoon, and couldn't slow down in time to deal with traffic. The driver overcorrected and landed on the barrier. The driver suffered minor injuries. The crash caused a backup for several hours near Starr Rd. 

    >>

  • Homeless single father tries to turn luck around for 4-year-old daughter

    Homeless single father tries to turn luck around for 4-year-old daughter

    Friday, June 23 2017 11:09 PM EDT2017-06-24 03:09:10 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. George Simpkins packed his bags and moved from Ohio to Spokane to start a new job. But when he got to the Lilac City, his string of bad luck started.  “That never happened,” said Simpkins. “I’ve had temporary jobs off and on.” It’s been several years since Simpkins moved to Spokane, and the now 48-year-old hasn’t been able to keep a job, but it’s not due to lack of effort. “I’ve lost a couple of jobs because

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. George Simpkins packed his bags and moved from Ohio to Spokane to start a new job. But when he got to the Lilac City, his string of bad luck started.  “That never happened,” said Simpkins. “I’ve had temporary jobs off and on.” It’s been several years since Simpkins moved to Spokane, and the now 48-year-old hasn’t been able to keep a job, but it’s not due to lack of effort. “I’ve lost a couple of jobs because

    >>

  • Retiring school resource officer leaves behind a legacy

    Retiring school resource officer leaves behind a legacy

    Friday, June 23 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-06-24 01:44:26 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the end of an era at Central Valley School District. After years of making a difference in students life, the school resource officer is saying goodbye. Jeff Duncan is a School Resource Officer for the Central Valley School District at University High School. Monday marked their last day of class, and was also the last day of work and beginning of retirement for Jeff.  "It's just time for me to retire," Jeff said. "You know 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the end of an era at Central Valley School District. After years of making a difference in students life, the school resource officer is saying goodbye. Jeff Duncan is a School Resource Officer for the Central Valley School District at University High School. Monday marked their last day of class, and was also the last day of work and beginning of retirement for Jeff.  "It's just time for me to retire," Jeff said. "You know 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane Valley crews respond to fire at scrap yard

    Spokane Valley crews respond to fire at scrap yard

    Saturday, June 24 2017 7:20 PM EDT2017-06-24 23:20:58 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Fire crews responded to the area of Knox and Felt Saturday afternoon for a reported car fire. Black smoke could be seen from I-90 as fire crews battled the blaze that spread to several cars in the Pull and Save auto parts store in Spokane Valley.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Fire crews responded to the area of Knox and Felt Saturday afternoon for a reported car fire. Black smoke could be seen from I-90 as fire crews battled the blaze that spread to several cars in the Pull and Save auto parts store in Spokane Valley.

    >>

  • Professor to student mom: Just bring your baby to class

    Professor to student mom: Just bring your baby to class

    Saturday, June 24 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-06-24 23:02:18 GMT

    A professor in Tennessee has a solution for a student who missed class after she couldn't find someone to babysit her 3-year-old girl: Just bring the child to class.      The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Professor Sally Hunter at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville emailed Morgan King that she would be "absolutely delighted" to hold King's daughter, Korbin, while teaching class.

    >>

    A professor in Tennessee has a solution for a student who missed class after she couldn't find someone to babysit her 3-month-old girl: Just bring the child to class.      The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Professor Sally Hunter at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville emailed Morgan King that she would be "absolutely delighted" to hold King's daughter, Korbin, while teaching class.

    >>

  • Seattle police: No choice but lethal force in fatal shooting

    Seattle police: No choice but lethal force in fatal shooting

    Saturday, June 24 2017 5:21 PM EDT2017-06-24 21:21:01 GMT

    SEATTLE (AP) - Two Seattle police officers who shot and killed a 30-year-old pregnant woman each say they fired their weapons after the woman suddenly pulled a knife and came after them.  The Seattle Times reports that the Seattle Police Department late Friday released transcripts of interviews with the officers involved the June 18 fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles.

    >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - Two Seattle police officers who shot and killed a 30-year-old pregnant woman each say they fired their weapons after the woman suddenly pulled a knife and came after them.  The Seattle Times reports that the Seattle Police Department late Friday released transcripts of interviews with the officers involved the June 18 fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles.

    >>
    •   