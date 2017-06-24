CIA chief: Intel leaks on the rise, cites leaker 'worship'

The CIA director says he thinks the disclosure of America's secret intelligence is on the rise - partly due to what he calls the "worship" of leakers such as Edward Snowden.



That's what Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY'-oh) says in a TV interview as he expresses his belief that there seems to be an increase in the theft of U.S. secrets "'for the purpose of self-aggrandizement or money or for whatever their motivation may be."



Pompeo says the U.S. needs to step up efforts to stem leaks of classified information.



He tells MSNBC that the Trump administration is focused on stopping leaks of any kind from any agency and pursuing those responsible.

