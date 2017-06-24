Professor says N. Korea detainee got what he 'deserved'Posted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Driver lands on I-90 barrier after overcorrecting
Driver lands on I-90 barrier after overcorrecting
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters say a car was driving too fast on I-90 near the state line Friday afternoon, and couldn't slow down in time to deal with traffic. The driver overcorrected and landed on the barrier. The driver suffered minor injuries. The crash caused a backup for several hours near Starr Rd.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters say a car was driving too fast on I-90 near the state line Friday afternoon, and couldn't slow down in time to deal with traffic. The driver overcorrected and landed on the barrier. The driver suffered minor injuries. The crash caused a backup for several hours near Starr Rd.>>
Homeless single father tries to turn luck around for 4-year-old daughter
Homeless single father tries to turn luck around for 4-year-old daughter
SPOKANE, Wash. George Simpkins packed his bags and moved from Ohio to Spokane to start a new job. But when he got to the Lilac City, his string of bad luck started. “That never happened,” said Simpkins. “I’ve had temporary jobs off and on.” It’s been several years since Simpkins moved to Spokane, and the now 48-year-old hasn’t been able to keep a job, but it’s not due to lack of effort. “I’ve lost a couple of jobs because>>
SPOKANE, Wash. George Simpkins packed his bags and moved from Ohio to Spokane to start a new job. But when he got to the Lilac City, his string of bad luck started. “That never happened,” said Simpkins. “I’ve had temporary jobs off and on.” It’s been several years since Simpkins moved to Spokane, and the now 48-year-old hasn’t been able to keep a job, but it’s not due to lack of effort. “I’ve lost a couple of jobs because>>
Retiring school resource officer leaves behind a legacy
Retiring school resource officer leaves behind a legacy
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the end of an era at Central Valley School District. After years of making a difference in students life, the school resource officer is saying goodbye. Jeff Duncan is a School Resource Officer for the Central Valley School District at University High School. Monday marked their last day of class, and was also the last day of work and beginning of retirement for Jeff. "It's just time for me to retire," Jeff said. "You know>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the end of an era at Central Valley School District. After years of making a difference in students life, the school resource officer is saying goodbye. Jeff Duncan is a School Resource Officer for the Central Valley School District at University High School. Monday marked their last day of class, and was also the last day of work and beginning of retirement for Jeff. "It's just time for me to retire," Jeff said. "You know>>
At Glastonbury, Depp asks about assassinating the president
LOS ANGELES - Johnny Depp has asked a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival when was the last time an actor assassinated a president. The remarks came during a segment Thursday in which Depp was speaking about President Donald Trump. He asked the question at the annual festival that celebrates the performing arts.>>
LOS ANGELES - Johnny Depp has asked a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival when was the last time an actor assassinated a president. The remarks came during a segment Thursday in which Depp was speaking about President Donald Trump. He asked the question at the annual festival that celebrates the performing arts.>>
Authorities: Texas mom left 2 kids in hot car as punishment
Authorities: Texas mom left 2 kids in hot car as punishment
WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a Texas woman told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in the hot car where they died last month to teach the girl a lesson, and that they didn't lock themselves in, as she initially said. Twenty-four-year-old Cynthia Marie Randolph was jailed Friday on two counts of causing serious bodily harm to a child.>>
WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a Texas woman told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in the hot car where they died last month to teach the girl a lesson, and that they didn't lock themselves in, as she initially said. Twenty-four-year-old Cynthia Marie Randolph was jailed Friday on two counts of causing serious bodily harm to a child.>>
WATCH: Car kick sparks chain-reaction crash on California highway
WATCH: Car kick sparks chain-reaction crash on California highway
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A case of road rage caused a chain-reaction crash on a California freeway on Wednesday and a driver caught the whole thing on video. It happened around 6 a.m. on the southbound 14 Freeway near Newhall in Santa Clarita. Witness Chris Traber started recording when he saw a gray sedan cut off the motorcyclist.>>
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A case of road rage caused a chain-reaction crash on a California freeway on Wednesday and a driver caught the whole thing on video. It happened around 6 a.m. on the southbound 14 Freeway near Newhall in Santa Clarita. Witness Chris Traber started recording when he saw a gray sedan cut off the motorcyclist.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Professor to student mom: Just bring your baby to class
Professor to student mom: Just bring your baby to class
A professor in Tennessee has a solution for a student who missed class after she couldn't find someone to babysit her 3-year-old girl: Just bring the child to class. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Professor Sally Hunter at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville emailed Morgan King that she would be "absolutely delighted" to hold King's daughter, Korbin, while teaching class.>>
A professor in Tennessee has a solution for a student who missed class after she couldn't find someone to babysit her 3-month-old girl: Just bring the child to class. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Professor Sally Hunter at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville emailed Morgan King that she would be "absolutely delighted" to hold King's daughter, Korbin, while teaching class.>>
Seattle police: No choice but lethal force in fatal shooting
Seattle police: No choice but lethal force in fatal shooting
SEATTLE (AP) - Two Seattle police officers who shot and killed a 30-year-old pregnant woman each say they fired their weapons after the woman suddenly pulled a knife and came after them. The Seattle Times reports that the Seattle Police Department late Friday released transcripts of interviews with the officers involved the June 18 fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - Two Seattle police officers who shot and killed a 30-year-old pregnant woman each say they fired their weapons after the woman suddenly pulled a knife and came after them. The Seattle Times reports that the Seattle Police Department late Friday released transcripts of interviews with the officers involved the June 18 fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles.>>
Small Kentucky town elects dog as mayor
Small Kentucky town elects dog as mayor
RABBIT HASH, Ky. - The newest mayor of the small town of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky, is a Pitbull named Brynneth Pawltro. And surprisingly, it's not the first time the town has elected a K9 to office. The town isn't big enough to have a real mayor, so instead, they hold a fundraiser to pick their mayor.>>
RABBIT HASH, Ky. - The newest mayor of the small town of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky, is a Pitbull named Brynneth Pawltro. And surprisingly, it's not the first time the town has elected a K9 to office. The town isn't big enough to have a real mayor, so instead, they hold a fundraiser to pick their mayor.>>
WATCH: Car kick sparks chain-reaction crash on California highway
WATCH: Car kick sparks chain-reaction crash on California highway
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A case of road rage caused a chain-reaction crash on a California freeway on Wednesday and a driver caught the whole thing on video. It happened around 6 a.m. on the southbound 14 Freeway near Newhall in Santa Clarita. Witness Chris Traber started recording when he saw a gray sedan cut off the motorcyclist.>>
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A case of road rage caused a chain-reaction crash on a California freeway on Wednesday and a driver caught the whole thing on video. It happened around 6 a.m. on the southbound 14 Freeway near Newhall in Santa Clarita. Witness Chris Traber started recording when he saw a gray sedan cut off the motorcyclist.>>
UK Parliament investigating cyberattack on user accounts
UK Parliament investigating cyberattack on user accounts
LONDON (AP) - British officials are investigating a cyberattack on the country's Parliament after discovering "unauthorized attempts to access parliamentary user accounts." A spokeswoman for the House of Commons said Saturday that officials are working with the National Cyber Security Center to secure the computer network. She added that remote email access for members has been disabled to protect the network.>>
LONDON (AP) - British officials are investigating a cyberattack on the country's Parliament after discovering "unauthorized attempts to access parliamentary user accounts." A spokeswoman for the House of Commons said Saturday that officials are working with the National Cyber Security Center to secure the computer network. She added that remote email access for members has been disabled to protect the network.>>
Police: Officer fatally shoots man following car chase
Police: Officer fatally shoots man following car chase
KENT, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in western Washington state say a police officer in Kent fatally shot a 20-year-old man Saturday morning following a vehicle pursuit. The Kent Police Department says the shooting occurred at about 12:15 a.m. and that the man from Auburn was declared dead at the scene after life-saving efforts failed.>>
KENT, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in western Washington state say a police officer in Kent fatally shot a 20-year-old man Saturday morning following a vehicle pursuit. The Kent Police Department says the shooting occurred at about 12:15 a.m. and that the man from Auburn was declared dead at the scene after life-saving efforts failed.>>
Kootenai County deputies arrest woman who stole 92-year-old's purse
Kootenai County deputies arrest woman who stole 92-year-old's purse
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County deputies report a 92-year-old woman has her purse back after it was stolen earlier in the week, thanks to help from the community. Deputies say the 92-year-old woman reported her purse stolen from a local store on Monday. Along with credit cards and checks, her purse contained irreplaceable photos of her family members.>>
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County deputies report a 92-year-old woman has her purse back after it was stolen earlier in the week, thanks to help from the community. Deputies say the 92-year-old woman reported her purse stolen from a local store on Monday. Along with credit cards and checks, her purse contained irreplaceable photos of her family members.>>
Professor says N. Korea detainee got what he 'deserved'
Professor says N. Korea detainee got what he 'deserved'
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The University of Delaware is distancing itself from comments made by an adjunct professor after she said a college student who died after being held by North Korea "got exactly what he deserved.">>
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The University of Delaware is distancing itself from comments made by an adjunct professor after she said a college student who died after being held by North Korea "got exactly what he deserved.">>
CIA chief: Intel leaks on the rise, cites leaker 'worship'
CIA chief: Intel leaks on the rise, cites leaker 'worship'
WASHINGTON (AP) - The CIA director says he thinks the disclosure of America's secret intelligence is on the rise - partly due to what he calls the "worship" of leakers such as Edward Snowden. That's what Mike Pompeo says in a TV interview as he expresses his belief that there seems to be an increase in the theft of U.S. secrets "'for the purpose of self-aggrandizement or money or for whatever their motivation may be.">>
WASHINGTON (AP) - The CIA director says he thinks the disclosure of America's secret intelligence is on the rise - partly due to what he calls the "worship" of leakers such as Edward Snowden. That's what Mike Pompeo says in a TV interview as he expresses his belief that there seems to be an increase in the theft of U.S. secrets "'for the purpose of self-aggrandizement or money or for whatever their motivation may be.">>
Authorities: Texas mom left 2 kids in hot car as punishment
Authorities: Texas mom left 2 kids in hot car as punishment
WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a Texas woman told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in the hot car where they died last month to teach the girl a lesson, and that they didn't lock themselves in, as she initially said. Twenty-four-year-old Cynthia Marie Randolph was jailed Friday on two counts of causing serious bodily harm to a child.>>
WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a Texas woman told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in the hot car where they died last month to teach the girl a lesson, and that they didn't lock themselves in, as she initially said. Twenty-four-year-old Cynthia Marie Randolph was jailed Friday on two counts of causing serious bodily harm to a child.>>