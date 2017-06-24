WATCH: Car kick sparks chain-reaction crash on California highway

A case of road rage caused a chain-reaction crash on a California freeway on Wednesday and a driver caught the whole thing on video.

It happened around 6 a.m. on the southbound 14 Freeway near Newhall in Santa Clarita. Witness Chris Traber started recording when he saw a gray sedan cut off the motorcyclist. Traber told KNBC that words went back and forth. Then the motorcyclist rides up and kicks the sedan, causing it to swerve, hit the center divider, then swing back the other way and collide with a truck. The truck flipped over, and the motorcyclist drove on.

California Highway Patrol said the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.

CHP troopers are still looking for the motorcyclist. Because he didn't stop for the crash, they're treating it as a possible hit-and-run.