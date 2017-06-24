Kootenai County deputies arrest woman who stole 92-year-old's purse

Kootenai County deputies report a 92-year-old woman has her purse back after it was stolen earlier in the week, thanks to help from the community.

Deputies say the 92-year-old woman reported her purse stolen from a local store on Monday. Along with credit cards and checks, her purse contained irreplaceable photos of her family members. The store provided detectives with surveillance images, which the sheriff's office posted on Facebook looking for tips.

Thanks to everyone who helped, two people were identified. The primary suspect was identified as 35-year-old Shelly J. Turner of Hayden Idaho.

Turner was arrested Thursday for three counts of grand theft, introduction of contraband into the jail, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.