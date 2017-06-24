Small Kentucky town elects dog as mayor

The newest mayor of the small town of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky, is a Pitbull named Brynneth Pawltro. And surprisingly, it's not the first time the town has elected a K9 to office.

The town isn't big enough to have a real mayor, so instead, they hold a fundraiser to pick their mayor. WDRB reports Brynneth beat out some stiff competition including a cat, a chicken, a donkey and a little boy.

Bobbi Kayser, who runs the towns historical society, told WDRB that the fundraiser has been going on since the late '90s. "We charge you a dollar for your vote and you vote as often as you want."

The money raised by the election goes to town improvements. This year's election helped repair the town's General Store, which was destroyed in a fire in 2016.

There's no word yet whether Brynneth will seek reelection next year.