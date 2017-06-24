Spokane Valley crews respond to fire at scrap yard

Spokane Valley Fire crews responded to the area of Knox and Felt Saturday afternoon for a reported car fire.

Black smoke could be seen from I-90 as fire crews battled the blaze that spread to several cars in the Pull and Save auto parts store in Spokane Valley.

Fire at the pull and save on E. KNOX IN Spokane Valley pic.twitter.com/4UOJv3ss0q — Nichole Mischke (@KHQNicholeM) June 24, 2017

Multiple cars were damaged in the fire, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Additional details were not immediately available Saturday. As we learn more we will update this story.