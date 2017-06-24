Hoopfest team plays in honor of shot EWU teammate

Hoopfest is underway and some teams have taken to the court for some inspirational reasons. One team made up of former Eastern Washington University athletes formed a team to honor their former teammate, Alden Gibbs.

Gibbs is now paralyzed from the waist down after a shooting back in January. He was shot in the back 11 times. His friend Kevin Winford set up the team in honor of Alden. The team's name is Brooklyn Strong and several of Alden's friends and teammates showed up to cheer them on.

"This is what it's all about, playing for his honor and celebrating with everyone that we have here today and all their friends and family. It's a very special moment," Winford said.

Gibbs says he almost didn't make the trip to Spokane for Hoopfest.

"It means a lot. At first I didn't know they were playing in my honor," Gibbs said. "Not being able to play this year, I kind of felt some type of way, but once I found out they were playing in my honor, I made it like first thing. I had to get down here no matter what."

The Brooklyn Strong team won both their morning and afternoon games on Saturday. They're scheduled to play again Sunday at 8 a.m. If you're interested in following the teams progress, you can find out that info on the Hoopfest website or the Hoopfest app.