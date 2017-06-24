Drunk driver rams light pole twice in Pasco

Pasco Police shared surveillance video from a local mini mart that shows a drunk driver hitting a parked car and a light pole in the parking lot.

Police say the driver was at the store purchasing more beer before she hit the parked vehicle on her way out of the lot. She tried to leave the scene of the accident and smashed into a light pole. She then backed up and rammed into the light pole a second time, before finally leaving the lot.

Police say she left the scene, but didn't get far and spent the night in Franklin County Jail.

Luckily no one was seriously hurt.