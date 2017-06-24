Medical tents busy at Hoopfest 2017

It's starting to get hot and the doctors and volunteers at Hoopfest weekend were keeping busy treating everything from heat exhaustion to scrapes and sprains

Over the course of the first day of the tournament, workers say they treated about 400 people. They've been stressing the importance of staying well hydrated, whether you're balling out in the tournament, or strictly spectating.

"The weather is just starting to get warm, so we're just starting to see some of those mild heat exhaustions," Dr. Mike Tuccio said. If you're not feeling right and think you might be suffering from heat exhaustion, Dr. Tuccio says you should take action right away.

"Immediately sit down in the shade, cool off, get some water or Gatorade and come see us here at the medical tent."

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s Sunday, so remember to drink plenty of water.