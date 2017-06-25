Police search for missing man in Spokane - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police search for missing man in Spokane

Updated:

UPDATE 10:58PM - Spokane Police tells KHQ that Gordon Hochsteder has been found. He was found in his car near Division and Wabash. He treated by paramedics and is now home safe.

Spokane, WA - Spokane Police say they need your help finding this missing man. 
71-year-old Gordon Hochsteder was last seen in the area of 42 E. Hoffman Ave. on Saturday afternoon. He was driving his dark blue 2004 Pontiac Vibe with Washington license plate, ACB4826. 
Police say he's 5'02" and approximately 140lbs. He's balding with a gray beard and blue eyes. 
Due to age related cognitive impairment and medical conditions, police say he should be considered vulnerable and in danger. They think  he may possibly be headed to the area of Stevens County, WA. 
If you see him, please call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.
 

