Dad, daughter catch teen who fell from ride

Dad, daughter catch teen who fell from ride

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. -

A father and his 21-year-old daughter had caught the teenage girl who fell 25 feet (7.6 meters) to the ground from an amusement park ride.
    
Matthew Howard Sr. and his daughter, Leeann Winchell, say they were about to leave Six Flags Great Escape near Albany, New York on Saturday when they saw the 14-year-old dangling from the "Sky Ride" gondola. The girl's little brother was sitting beside her and screamed for help.
    
Howard says he stood under the girl and promised he'd catch her. She lost her grip and she fell on top of him. Winchell says she caught the girl's head and they all tumbled to the ground.
    
Howard was treated and released for a back injury. The girl remained hospitalized Sunday. Her brother was uninjured.

