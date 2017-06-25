Mayor: Seattle Pride Parade celebrates unity

Mayor: Seattle Pride Parade celebrates unityPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
WATCH: Car kick sparks chain-reaction crash on California highway
WATCH: Car kick sparks chain-reaction crash on California highway
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A case of road rage caused a chain-reaction crash on a California freeway on Wednesday and a driver caught the whole thing on video. It happened around 6 a.m. on the southbound 14 Freeway near Newhall in Santa Clarita. Witness Chris Traber started recording when he saw a gray sedan cut off the motorcyclist.>>
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A case of road rage caused a chain-reaction crash on a California freeway on Wednesday and a driver caught the whole thing on video. It happened around 6 a.m. on the southbound 14 Freeway near Newhall in Santa Clarita. Witness Chris Traber started recording when he saw a gray sedan cut off the motorcyclist.>>
Seattle police: No choice but lethal force in fatal shooting
Seattle police: No choice but lethal force in fatal shooting
SEATTLE (AP) - Two Seattle police officers who shot and killed a 30-year-old pregnant woman each say they fired their weapons after the woman suddenly pulled a knife and came after them. The Seattle Times reports that the Seattle Police Department late Friday released transcripts of interviews with the officers involved the June 18 fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - Two Seattle police officers who shot and killed a 30-year-old pregnant woman each say they fired their weapons after the woman suddenly pulled a knife and came after them. The Seattle Times reports that the Seattle Police Department late Friday released transcripts of interviews with the officers involved the June 18 fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles.>>
Professor to student mom: Just bring your baby to class
Professor to student mom: Just bring your baby to class
A professor in Tennessee has a solution for a student who missed class after she couldn't find someone to babysit her 3-year-old girl: Just bring the child to class. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Professor Sally Hunter at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville emailed Morgan King that she would be "absolutely delighted" to hold King's daughter, Korbin, while teaching class.>>
A professor in Tennessee has a solution for a student who missed class after she couldn't find someone to babysit her 3-month-old girl: Just bring the child to class. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Professor Sally Hunter at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville emailed Morgan King that she would be "absolutely delighted" to hold King's daughter, Korbin, while teaching class.>>
Professor says N. Korea detainee got what he 'deserved'
Professor says N. Korea detainee got what he 'deserved'
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The University of Delaware is distancing itself from comments made by an adjunct professor after she said a college student who died after being held by North Korea "got exactly what he deserved.">>
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The University of Delaware is distancing itself from comments made by an adjunct professor after she said a college student who died after being held by North Korea "got exactly what he deserved.">>
Missing Spokane man found safely
Missing Spokane man found safely
UPDATE 10:58PM - Spokane Police tells KHQ that Gordon Hochsteder has been found. He was found in his car near Division and Wabash. He treated by paramedics and is now home safe.>>
UPDATE 10:58PM - Spokane Police tells KHQ that Gordon Hochsteder has been found. He was found in his car near Division and Wabash. He treated by paramedics and is now home safe.>>
Spokane Valley crews respond to fire at scrap yard
Spokane Valley crews respond to fire at scrap yard
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Fire crews responded to the area of Knox and Felt Saturday afternoon for a reported car fire. Black smoke could be seen from I-90 as fire crews battled the blaze that spread to several cars in the Pull and Save auto parts store in Spokane Valley.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Fire crews responded to the area of Knox and Felt Saturday afternoon for a reported car fire. Black smoke could be seen from I-90 as fire crews battled the blaze that spread to several cars in the Pull and Save auto parts store in Spokane Valley.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance - and face some
Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance - and face some
NEW YORK (AP) - Pride parades in New York, San Francisco and other cities are spotlighting resistance to what participants see as new pressure on gay rights. But the events are also contending with the prospect of protests over their own diversity and direction.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - Pride parades in New York, San Francisco and other cities are spotlighting resistance to what participants see as new pressure on gay rights. But the events are also contending with the prospect of protests over their own diversity and direction.>>
Dakota Access review to re-examine impact on tribe
Dakota Access review to re-examine impact on tribe
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A federal judge has ordered another review of whether the already-operating Dakota Access pipeline might unfairly affect the Standing Rock Sioux. It's uncertain how the process will unfold, but there are two main possibilities. Federal officials who permitted the project to move North Dakota oil to Illinois could revise their analysis, or they could conduct a full environmental study.>>
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A federal judge has ordered another review of whether the already-operating Dakota Access pipeline might unfairly affect the Standing Rock Sioux. It's uncertain how the process will unfold, but there are two main possibilities. Federal officials who permitted the project to move North Dakota oil to Illinois could revise their analysis, or they could conduct a full environmental study.>>
Air bag maker Takata bankruptcy expected Monday in Japan, US
Air bag maker Takata bankruptcy expected Monday in Japan, US
DETROIT (AP) - Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. is expected to file for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. and Tokyo on Monday. Two people briefed on the matter say most of Takata's assets will be sold to rival Key Safety Systems for $1.6 billion. Takata, which was founded in 1933, couldn't withstand expected hefty lawsuit verdicts and penalties it must pay for making faulty air bag inflators.>>
DETROIT (AP) - Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. is expected to file for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. and Tokyo on Monday. Two people briefed on the matter say most of Takata's assets will be sold to rival Key Safety Systems for $1.6 billion. Takata, which was founded in 1933, couldn't withstand expected hefty lawsuit verdicts and penalties it must pay for making faulty air bag inflators.>>
Auctioned lots on northern Idaho lake sell for $7.8M
Auctioned lots on northern Idaho lake sell for $7.8M
BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Department of Lands has auctioned 14 lots along Payette Lake for more than $7.8 million. Officials said Friday that two of the lots had competitive bidding, where the current lessees lost to the winning bidders. Those lots sold for a combined $54,500 over appraised value - winning bidders must pay the lessees for the appraised value of their cabins and other improvements.>>
BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Department of Lands has auctioned 14 lots along Payette Lake for more than $7.8 million. Officials said Friday that two of the lots had competitive bidding, where the current lessees lost to the winning bidders. Those lots sold for a combined $54,500 over appraised value - winning bidders must pay the lessees for the appraised value of their cabins and other improvements.>>
Mayor: Seattle Pride Parade celebrates unity
Mayor: Seattle Pride Parade celebrates unity
SEATTLE (AP) - As temperatures began to rise, hundreds of men, women and children carrying rainbow flags hit the streets in the 43th annual Seattle Pride Parade on Sunday. Seattle Mayor Ed Murray said on Twitter that the city is celebrating unity and a strong community.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - As temperatures began to rise, hundreds of men, women and children carrying rainbow flags hit the streets in the 43th annual Seattle Pride Parade on Sunday. Seattle Mayor Ed Murray said on Twitter that the city is celebrating unity and a strong community.>>
Matt Hanson, Haley Chura win IRONMAN Coeur d'Alene 70.3
Matt Hanson, Haley Chura win IRONMAN Coeur d'Alene 70.3
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The pro triathlon athletes have crossed the finish line in Coeur d'Alene. After hitting the water at 6 a.m. the two champions, Matt Hanson and Haley Chura were crowned Sunday morning in the IRONMAN Coeur d'Alene 70.3 race.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The pro triathlon athletes have crossed the finish line in Coeur d'Alene. After hitting the water at 6 a.m. the two champions, Matt Hanson and Haley Chura were crowned Sunday morning in the IRONMAN Coeur d'Alene 70.3 race.>>
Dad, daughter catch teen who fell from ride
Dad, daughter catch teen who fell from ride
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) - A father and his 21-year-old daughter had caught the teenage girl who fell 25 feet (7.6 meters) to the ground from an amusement park ride. Matthew Howard Sr. and his daughter, Leeann Winchell, say they were about to leave Six Flags Great Escape near Albany, New York on Saturday when they saw the 14-year-old dangling from the "Sky Ride" gondola.>>
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) - A father and his 21-year-old daughter had caught the teenage girl who fell 25 feet (7.6 meters) to the ground from an amusement park ride. Matthew Howard Sr. and his daughter, Leeann Winchell, say they were about to leave Six Flags Great Escape near Albany, New York on Saturday when they saw the 14-year-old dangling from the "Sky Ride" gondola.>>
Spokane's Hoopfest brings many unique festivities
Spokane's Hoopfest brings many unique festivities
SPOKANE, Wash. - The world's biggest three-on-three tournament is not all about the basketball. Spokane's Hoopfest has many other festivities to offer during the weekend. On Saturday, the Gonzaga's men's and women's basketball teams were out signing autographs and posing for pictures, along with their cheerleaders.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The world's biggest three-on-three tournament is not all about the basketball. Spokane's Hoopfest has many other festivities to offer during the weekend. On Saturday, the Gonzaga's men's and women's basketball teams were out signing autographs and posing for pictures, along with their cheerleaders.>>
Missing Spokane man found safely
Missing Spokane man found safely
UPDATE 10:58PM - Spokane Police tells KHQ that Gordon Hochsteder has been found. He was found in his car near Division and Wabash. He treated by paramedics and is now home safe.>>
UPDATE 10:58PM - Spokane Police tells KHQ that Gordon Hochsteder has been found. He was found in his car near Division and Wabash. He treated by paramedics and is now home safe.>>
Medical tents busy at Hoopfest 2017
Medical tents busy at Hoopfest 2017
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's starting to get hot and the doctors and volunteers at Hoopfest weekend were keeping busy treating everything from heat exhaustion to scrapes and sprains Over the course of the first day of the tournament, workers say they treated about 400 people. They've been stressing the importance of staying well hydrated, whether you're balling out in the tournament, or strictly spectating.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's starting to get hot and the doctors and volunteers at Hoopfest weekend were keeping busy treating everything from heat exhaustion to scrapes and sprains Over the course of the first day of the tournament, workers say they treated about 400 people. They've been stressing the importance of staying well hydrated, whether you're balling out in the tournament, or strictly spectating.>>