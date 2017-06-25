Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance - and face some - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance - and face some

Posted:
NEW YORK, NY -

Pride parades in New York, San Francisco and other cities are spotlighting resistance to what participants see as new pressure on gay rights. But the events are also contending with the prospect of protests over their own diversity and direction.
    
Both the New York and San Francisco parades Sunday will be headed by groups more focused on protest than celebration at a time when leaders are anxious about new President Donald Trump's agenda.
    
But the pride celebrations also face some resistance from within the LGBT world itself. Some activists feel the events are centered on gay white men and unconcerned with issues that matter particularly to minorities in the movement, such as economic inequality and policing.
    
March organizers have taken some steps to address the criticisms about diversity.

