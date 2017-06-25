California father buries wrong man after coroner's mistake - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

California father buries wrong man after coroner's mistake

Frank M. Kerrigan and his father Frank Kerrigan. Photo courtesy: Kerrigan Family Frank M. Kerrigan and his father Frank Kerrigan. Photo courtesy: Kerrigan Family
SANTA ANA, Calif. -

A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.
    
Eighty-two-year-old Frank J. Kerrigan of Wildomar says the Orange County coroner's office mistakenly identified a body found dead on May 6 as that of his son.
    
Kerrigan says he was told fingerprints were used to ID 57-year-old Frank M. Kerrigan, who is mentally ill and homeless.
    
But Kerrigan's lawyer tells the Orange County Register it appears authorities weren't able to match fingerprints from the corpse before concluding it was Kerrigan's son.
    
A $20,000 funeral and burial were held.
    
Eleven days later, Kerrigan's friend called to say his son was alive. Kerrigan says his son got on the phone and told him: "Hi Dad."
    
A coroner's spokesman says the case is under investigation.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • WATCH: Car kick sparks chain-reaction crash on California highway

    Saturday, June 24 2017 4:40 PM EDT2017-06-24 20:40:35 GMT

    SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A case of road rage caused a chain-reaction crash on a California freeway on Wednesday and a driver caught the whole thing on video. It happened around 6 a.m. on the southbound 14 Freeway near Newhall in Santa Clarita. Witness Chris Traber started recording when he saw a gray sedan cut off the motorcyclist.

  • Team recovers body of 19 year old who disappeared on pass

    Sunday, June 25 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-06-25 23:00:46 GMT

    LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - A mountain rescue team has recovered the body of a 19-year-old Mercer Island man who disappeared into a crevasse on Aasgard Pass on June 4.      The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says the team and a sheriff's deputy recovered the body of Benjamin Gore at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday. 

  • Dad, daughter catch teen who fell from ride

    Sunday, June 25 2017 1:14 PM EDT2017-06-25 17:14:08 GMT

    QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) - A father and his 21-year-old daughter had caught the teenage girl who fell 25 feet (7.6 meters) to the ground from an amusement park ride.      Matthew Howard Sr. and his daughter, Leeann Winchell, say they were about to leave Six Flags Great Escape near Albany, New York on Saturday when they saw the 14-year-old dangling from the "Sky Ride" gondola.

  • Special Olympics promotes inclusion at Spokane Hoopfest

    Sunday, June 25 2017 7:09 PM EDT2017-06-25 23:09:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Hoopfest brings people together in so many ways, and one way is how Special Olympics is promoting inclusion. Peyton Barber and Capriel Halliday play on Lake City High School’s basketball when they’re not playing in Hoopfest. This year, they got the opportunity though to try something new during Hoopfest.

  • Team recovers body of 19 year old who disappeared on pass

    Sunday, June 25 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-06-25 23:00:46 GMT

    LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - A mountain rescue team has recovered the body of a 19-year-old Mercer Island man who disappeared into a crevasse on Aasgard Pass on June 4.      The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says the team and a sheriff's deputy recovered the body of Benjamin Gore at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday. 

  • An Arkansas prison inmate recaptured after 32 years

    Sunday, June 25 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-06-25 22:51:33 GMT

    SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas prison escapee who had been on the run for more than three decades has been recaptured.      The state Department of Corrections says 60-year-old Steven Dishman was arrested Sunday at a home in Springdale in northwest Arkansas by local law enforcement and state troopers. The department initially spelled Dishman's first name as Stephen.

