Team recovers body of 19 year old who disappeared on pass

A mountain rescue team has recovered the body of a 19-year-old Mercer Island man who disappeared into a crevasse on Aasgard Pass on June 4.



The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says the team and a sheriff's deputy recovered the body of Benjamin Gore at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.



His body was turned over to the Chelan County Coroner's Office. His family has been notified.



Gore was glissading, or sliding, down the pass when he vanished into a hole that was deep beneath the snowpack.



Officials say initial attempts to locate Gore were not successful because of the snow depth and fast-running water.



Aasgard Pass, at more than 7,800 feet (2,377 meters) in elevation, is a popular route from Colchuck Lake into The Enchantments.

