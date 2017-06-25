Special Olympics promotes inclusion at Spokane Hoopfest

Hoopfest brings people together in so many ways, and one way is how Special Olympics is promoting inclusion.

Peyton Barber and Capriel Halliday play on Lake City High School’s basketball when they’re not playing in Hoopfest. This year, they got the opportunity though to try something new during Hoopfest.

“Jim, our friend, comes to all our games at Lake City and asked us to play Hoopfest this year so we're doing unified,” Peyton says.

A “unified” team means those with and without intellectual disabilities play on the same team.

Jim Kinard has been involved with Special Olympics since he was 14. Someone who was on his team last year couldn’t play anymore. So, Jim knew exactly who to ask – Peyton and Capriel.

Peyton says she's learned a lot from this experience.

“We try to let them score as much and pass to them as much and get to score as much as they want,” she says.

She and Capriel add it’s a lot of fun and the people they play with are so nice.

“You include everyone,” Capriel says.