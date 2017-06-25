Spokane Hoopfest turns strangers to teammates - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Hoopfest turns strangers to teammates

SPOKANE, Wash. -

A team is able to play in Hoopfest and continue a family tradition, after a teen steps up to help them fill their roster.

This past week, we brought you the story of Jessiah Anderson, who was looking for a third teammate for his Hoopfest team, Z Fighters, as he would face disqualification if he couldn’t fill the roster. Jessiah had to play because he’s playing for his brother, Joe, who passed away in 2013 from brain cancer.

Tyler Callahan came through after he saw KHQ’s story.

“How much this has meant to them and how much Hoopfest was to their family - helping out was a good idea and I'm glad I did it. They're great people,” Tyler says.

They didn’t formally practice together before tournament on Saturday, but on Sunday, it’s easy to see that they have found their groove, even though they just met the day before.

“It’s like he’s my best friend I’ve known forever,” says one of their teammates about Tyler. “I can count on him to make it in when I give him the ball.”

This means a lot to the team and especially to Jessiah because Joe played in Hoopfest every year and Jessiah is able to keep that tradition alive.

Throughout the tournament, Jessiah also says he felt his brother’s presence. “He's been watching the whole time,” he says.

