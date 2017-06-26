Supreme Court will review Trump travel ban, allows it to take ef - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Supreme Court will review Trump travel ban, allows it to take effect in most instances

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.
    
The action Monday is a victory for President Donald Trump in the biggest legal controversy of his young presidency.
    
Trump said last week that the ban would take effect 72 hours being cleared by courts.
    
The justices will hear arguments in the case in the fall.

  • Team recovers body of 19 year old who disappeared on pass

  • California father buries wrong man after coroner's mistake

  • Man arrested for using missing woman's credit cards

  • Spokane Hoopfest turns strangers to teammates

  • Special Olympics promotes inclusion at Spokane Hoopfest

