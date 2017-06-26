New study of Seattle's $15 minimum wage says it costs jobs - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

New study of Seattle's $15 minimum wage says it costs jobs

SEATTLE -

A new study of Seattle's $15-an-hour minimum wage law says it costs jobs, contrary to another new study released last week.
    
The Seattle Times reports a University of Washington team found the law boosted pay in low-wage jobs since 2014  but that it also caused a 9 percent reduction in hours worked. For an average low-wage Seattle worker, that's a loss of about $125 per month.
    
The study says there would be about 5,000 more low-wage jobs in the city without the law.
    
Seattle was one of the first U.S. cities to adopt a $15 minimum wage law. It is raising the minimum to $15 by 2021.
    
A review last week by University of California at Berkeley economists found the law raised pay without hurting jobs in the restaurant industry.

  • Team recovers body of 19 year old who disappeared on pass

  • Southwest flight diverted after woman attempts to open door while plane was in the air

  • President's media strategy creating friction

  • Strawberry season is here!

  • AMA says GOP health bill will harm patients

