New study of Seattle's $15 minimum wage says it costs jobsPosted: Updated:
Team recovers body of 19 year old who disappeared on pass
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - A mountain rescue team has recovered the body of a 19-year-old Mercer Island man who disappeared into a crevasse on Aasgard Pass on June 4. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says the team and a sheriff's deputy recovered the body of Benjamin Gore at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.>>
New study of Seattle's $15 minimum wage says it costs jobs
SEATTLE, Wash. - A new study of Seattle's $15-an-hour minimum wage law says it costs jobs, contrary to another new study released last week. The Seattle Times reports a University of Washington team found the law boosted pay in low-wage jobs since 2014 but that it also caused a 9 percent reduction in hours worked. For an average low-wage Seattle worker, that's a loss of about $125 per month.>>
Southwest flight diverted after woman attempts to open door while plane was in the air
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tex. - Authorities say a Southwest Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Houston was diverted after a passenger became disruptive and attempted to open an exterior door while the plane was in the air.>>
Man arrested for using missing woman's credit cards
SPOKANE - It's been more than three months since a beauty school student seemingly vanished from downtown Spokane. No one has heard from 35-year-old Deanne Hastings since early November.>>
California father buries wrong man after coroner's mistake
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man. Eighty-two-year-old Frank J. Kerrigan of Wildomar says the Orange County coroner's office mistakenly identified a body found dead on May 6 as that of his son. Kerrigan says he was told fingerprints were used to ID 57-year-old Frank M. Kerrigan, who is mentally ill and homeless.>>
An Arkansas prison inmate recaptured after 32 years
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas prison escapee who had been on the run for more than three decades has been recaptured. The state Department of Corrections says 60-year-old Steven Dishman was arrested Sunday at a home in Springdale in northwest Arkansas by local law enforcement and state troopers. The department initially spelled Dishman's first name as Stephen.>>
President's media strategy creating friction
WASHINGTON - White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's briefing with reporters created friction on Monday, with CNN's Jim Acosta interrupting President Donald Trump's chief spokesman to demand he explain why television cameras were ordered off. Spicer said the White House will have a mix of different ways to deal with media questions.>>
Strawberry season is here!
SPOKANE, Wash. - It is strawberry season in the Inland Northwest which means summer is officially here! The first day of summer is traditionally the first day Siemers Farm at Greenbluff opens. A long-time farmer and owner Byron Siemers says this year is a great crop. "They are a bit smaller, but that means they are also sweeter," Siemers says.>>
AMA says GOP health bill will harm patients
WASHINGTON - The nation's largest doctors' group is outlining its opposition to the Senate Republican health care bill. The American Medical Association sent a letter Monday to Senate leaders saying the draft legislation violates the medical oath to "first, do no harm." The letter says the Republican plan is likely to lead to higher costs and greater difficulty in affording care for low- and middle-income patients.>>
Special Olympics promotes inclusion at Spokane Hoopfest
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hoopfest brings people together in so many ways, and one way is how Special Olympics is promoting inclusion. Payton Barber and Capriel Halliday play on Lake City High School’s basketball when they’re not playing in Hoopfest. This year, they got the opportunity though to try something new during Hoopfest.>>
SEATTLE, Wash. - A new study of Seattle's $15-an-hour minimum wage law says it costs jobs, contrary to another new study released last week. The Seattle Times reports a University of Washington team found the law boosted pay in low-wage jobs since 2014 but that it also caused a 9 percent reduction in hours worked. For an average low-wage Seattle worker, that's a loss of about $125 per month.>>
Southwest flight diverted after woman attempts to open door while plane was in the air
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tex. - Authorities say a Southwest Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Houston was diverted after a passenger became disruptive and attempted to open an exterior door while the plane was in the air.>>
Supreme Court will review Trump travel ban, allows it to take effect in most instances
WASHINGTON - Supreme Court will review Trump travel ban, allows it to take effect in most instances.>>
Spokane Hoopfest turns strangers to teammates
SPOKANE, Wash. - A team is able to play in Hoopfest and continue a family tradition, after a teen steps up to help them fill their roster. This past week, we brought you the story of Jessiah Anderson, who was looking for a third teammate for his Hoopfest team, Z Fighters, as he would face disqualification if he couldn’t fill the roster.>>
Team recovers body of 19 year old who disappeared on pass
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - A mountain rescue team has recovered the body of a 19-year-old Mercer Island man who disappeared into a crevasse on Aasgard Pass on June 4. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says the team and a sheriff's deputy recovered the body of Benjamin Gore at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.>>
An Arkansas prison inmate recaptured after 32 years
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas prison escapee who had been on the run for more than three decades has been recaptured. The state Department of Corrections says 60-year-old Steven Dishman was arrested Sunday at a home in Springdale in northwest Arkansas by local law enforcement and state troopers. The department initially spelled Dishman's first name as Stephen.>>
