Strawberry season is here!

It is strawberry season in the Inland Northwest which means summer is officially here! The first day of summer is traditionally the first day Siemers Farm at Greenbluff opens. A long-time farmer and owner Byron Siemers says this year is a great crop.

"They are a bit smaller, but that means they are also sweeter," Siemers says.

There was a bit of confusion on the timing of this crop because last year's was so early, but Byron says this year is right on time.

They will re-open this Wednesday June 28th for picking.

He says the perfect strawberry is reddish/orange in color. Avoid the ones with the white tips because they aren't quite ready yet. The perfect time to pick is in the morning when it is cool and they aren't too busy. Their business hours when they are open are 7 am- 3pm.

Siemers says his 8 acres of strawberries are open for families to come pick and have a good time. These sweet treats are $1.99 a pound.