President's media strategy creating friction - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

President's media strategy creating friction

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's briefing with reporters created friction on Monday, with CNN's Jim Acosta interrupting President Donald Trump's chief spokesman to demand he explain why television cameras were ordered off.
    
Spicer said the White House will have a mix of different ways to deal with media questions.


Spicer also met Monday with the White House Correspondents Association, which has expressed concerns about dwindling opportunities to question the new administration in open, free-wheeling formats.
    
The White House has appeared to adopt a communications strategy of dealing primarily with its base of supporters. Trump had two interviews in the past week with the Fox News Channel morning show "Fox & Friends."

  • Team recovers body of 19 year old who disappeared on pass

    LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - A mountain rescue team has recovered the body of a 19-year-old Mercer Island man who disappeared into a crevasse on Aasgard Pass on June 4.      The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says the team and a sheriff's deputy recovered the body of Benjamin Gore at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday. 

  • New study of Seattle's $15 minimum wage says it costs jobs

    SEATTLE, Wash. - A new study of Seattle's $15-an-hour minimum wage law says it costs jobs, contrary to another new study released last week. The Seattle Times reports a University of Washington team found the law boosted pay in low-wage jobs since 2014  but that it also caused a 9 percent reduction in hours worked. For an average low-wage Seattle worker, that's a loss of about $125 per month.

  • Southwest flight diverted after woman attempts to open door while plane was in the air

    CORPUS CHRISTI, Tex. - Authorities say a Southwest Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Houston was diverted after a passenger became disruptive and attempted to open an exterior door while the plane was in the air.

    CORPUS CHRISTI, Tex. - Authorities say a Southwest Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Houston was diverted after a passenger became disruptive and attempted to open an exterior door while the plane was in the air. Southwest Flight 4519 was diverted Sunday to the Texas Gulf coast city of Corpus Christi where the passenger was removed. 

  • Strawberry season is here!

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It is strawberry season in the Inland Northwest which means summer is officially here! The first day of summer is traditionally the first day Siemers Farm at Greenbluff opens.  A long-time farmer and owner Byron Siemers says this year is a great crop. "They are a bit smaller, but that means they are also sweeter," Siemers says.

  • AMA says GOP health bill will harm patients

    WASHINGTON - The nation's largest doctors' group is outlining its opposition to the Senate Republican health care bill. The American Medical Association sent a letter Monday to Senate leaders saying the draft legislation violates the medical oath to "first, do no harm." The letter says the Republican plan is likely to lead to higher costs and greater difficulty in affording care for low- and middle-income patients.

  • Special Olympics promotes inclusion at Spokane Hoopfest

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Hoopfest brings people together in so many ways, and one way is how Special Olympics is promoting inclusion. Payton Barber and Capriel Halliday play on Lake City High School’s basketball when they’re not playing in Hoopfest. This year, they got the opportunity though to try something new during Hoopfest.

