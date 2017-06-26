Mad Minute stories from Monday, June 26th

GLEN ROCK, Pa. (AP) -- A Pennsylvania town councilman who broadcasts taps at his home through loudspeakers every night must limit the activity.

The Glen Rock Borough Council voted Wednesday to restrict Councilman Joshua Corney's broadcast of the song to Sunday nights and to certain flag holidays like the Fourth of July, Memorial Day and Patriot's Day, The York Dispatch reported. Corney didn't attend the meeting because he was recovering from knee surgery.

Several people who live near Corney complained that the nightly broadcasts violate the borough's noise ordinance and create a disturbance, according to Councilwoman Victoria Ribeiro. One of Corney's neighbor's believes the nightly broadcasts are aggravating the symptoms of his Parkinson's disease and dementia, Ribeiro said.

The Navy lieutenant commander who served in Iraq and Afghanistan said he plays the recording of the bugle call for "lights out" to honor those in the armed forces. He said he is willing to work the situation out.

"I am willing to compromise, I am willing to work it out, but I can only do it within reason," Corney said. "And I'm not going to do it at the sacrifice of my constitutional rights."

The taps play automatically around 8 p.m., and Carney said he has a home security concern.

"You're kind of sending a signal out there - 'Hey, I'm not home because I'm not playing it,'" he said.

Corney may stop the ritual altogether.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

JOHANNESBURG (AP) -- AT least 13 South African officials face possible suspension after photos showing scantily clad female entertainers with inmates at a Johannesburg prison circulated on social media.

The correctional services department said Monday that there was a security breach and that the "explicit entertainment" should not have been allowed at a "youth month" event on June 21.

Photos show a total of three women in black leotards or undergarments and knee-high boots. In one photo, a woman is dancing with a smiling man in an orange prison uniform; in another, the women are surrounding a prisoner and seem to have lifted his shirt. Spectators include prisoners and at least one official.

Twitter users responded sarcastically to the scandal. One wrote: "This is the worst punishment I've ever seen in history!!"



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BOSTON (AP) -- The Transportation Security Administration says a roughly 20-pound live lobster was spotted in a person's luggage at Boston's Logan International Airport.

TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy said Monday that the lobster found Sunday in the passenger's checked luggage at the airport's Terminal C is the "largest" he'd ever seen.

McCarthy says the TSA does not prohibit transporting lobsters. The TSA website says a live lobster is allowed through security, but must be transported in a "clear, plastic, spill-proof container."

McCarthy says the lobster was in a cooler and "cooperated quite nicely with the screening process."

He shared a picture of a TSA agent holding up the crustacean on social media.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) -- Police say a motorcycle officer who stopped a driver for speeding on a suburban highway north of Atlanta had an 'extraterrestrial encounter' - sort of.

George Gordon, a spokesman for police in Alpharetta, says that when the officer pulled the man over Sunday, a life-sized doll of a big-eyed, large-skulled alien was riding in the front passenger seat.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported the encounter, saying the driver was clocked at 84 mph (135 kph). Not quite warp speed, and Gordon later told The Associated Press: "He did not mention as to 'why' he had an out of this world passenger."

The driver got off with a verbal warning - and some laughs from the officer - who took photographs of the safety-belted alien police later posted on social media.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The political gridlock in a battle to fix the spelling of New York City's Verrazano-Narrows Bridge has eased slightly.

The state Senate has passed a bill that would change the spelling, which has been wrong for over 50 years.

The Assembly version was stuck in committee when the legislative session ended late Wednesday.

The bridge name is spelled with one Z. It should have two Z's for the Italian explorer Giovanni da Verrazzano, who discovered New York Harbor in 1524.

A Brooklyn College student started a petition drive to make things right in deference to Italian-Americans.

State officials initially balked, saying a bridge renaming can cost millions.

A statue of Verrazzano in lower Manhattan includes the two Z's, as does a bridge over Rhode Island's Narragansett Bay.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BOSTON (AP) -- Artifacts connected to some of the nation's most notorious gangsters sold for more than $100,000 at auction Saturday.

A diamond pocket watch that belonged to Al Capone and was produced in Chicago in the 1920s, along with a handwritten musical composition he wrote in Alcatraz in the 1930s, were among the items that sold at the "Gangsters, Outlaws and Lawmen" auction. The watch fetched the most - $84,375 - according to Boston-based RR Auction.

The winning bidder of the watch was not identified. The buyer is a collector who has an eye for interesting American artifacts, said RR Auction Executive Vice President Bobby Livingston. He was among about 30 internet, telephone and in-person bidders.

Capone's musical piece entitled "Humoresque" sold for $18,750. The piece shows Capone's softer side. It contains the lines: "You thrill and fill this heart of mine, with gladness like a soothing symphony, over the air, you gently float, and in my soul, you strike a note."

Livingston told The Associated Press he wasn't surprised that lyrics written by a man better known for organized crime than his musical talents sold at the auction because of the way Capone "resonates in the American imagination."

"The musical artifact gives insight into who this man was," Livingston said. "It humanizes him, and shows that he had an imagination and creativity. These people had talents and they used those talents, unfortunately for criminal endeavors."

Livingston was referring not just to Capone, but to infamous couple Bonnie and Clyde. An autographed "So Long" letter written by Bonnie Parker and signed by Clyde Barrow just before their deaths sold for $16,250. A pair of Texas arrest warrants fetched $8,125.

Parker's silver-plated, three-headed snake ring fetched $25,000. The ring was not made by Barrow- a skilled amateur craftsman who engaged in jewelry making, woodworking and leathercraft behind bars - as originally believed, according to RR Auction's website.

Clyde Barrow's nephew, Buddy Barrow, and Bonnie Parker's niece, Rhea Leen Linder, were in attendance.

"I asked Buddy Barrow what his uncle would be thinking about the auction, he felt that Clyde would have said 'make as much money as you can'," Livingston said.

A letter written by John Gotti, the reputed head of the Gambino crime family in New York, didn't sell. The 1998 letter to the daughter of a mob associate urges the recipient to tell her father "to keep the martinis cold."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - While a television news crew was gathering footage for a story about crime in the Albuquerque downtown area, a thief drove off in the station's SUV.

The Albuquerque Journal reported the story Friday about the KOB-TV truck.

KOB News Director Michelle Donaldson says the vehicle was recovered within a half hour without police assistance by following the GPS tracking device that was on board.

She says the thief had fled the scene and the SUV was locked with the keys missing.

The crew was in the area reporting on recent concerns about crime and safety.

Donaldson says it's ironic that KOB became victims of a crime in exactly the area they were reporting about.

She says that violates the rule of never being the lead story of your own newscast.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island company that makes jewelry from breast milk has been ordered to refund customers and return the breast milk they sent.

WPRI-TV reports a state Superior Court judge this week approved a judgment and temporary restraining order against MommyMilk Creations and owner Allicia Mogavero.

State Attorney General Peter Kilmartin's office sued this year after receiving several complaints from customers who said they'd sent the Westerly-based company bags of their breast milk but had been waiting as long as two years for it to send their promised creations.

The station says Mogavero must refund $15,000 to 114 customers from across the country and as far away as Singapore.

The company promises on its website, "All remaining orders are being completed."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HELSINKI (AP) - Activists are collecting money to repair a penis-shaped rock formation in southern Norway after the popular tourist attraction was found badly damaged.

Joggers discovered Saturday that the Trollpikken rock formation had cracked and noted drilling holes in the rock - something that experts say strongly suggests the rock was deliberately vandalized.

By Sunday, over 500 people had donated nearly 90,000 Norwegian kroner ($10,600) to fix the formation located south of the southern coastal city of Stavanger.

Activist Kjetil Bentsen told public broadcaster NRK that he was convinced the Trollpikken "will be rebuilt" with donated money.

Police are looking for tips to find the person or persons who did it. They could face a one-year prison sentence for a serious environmental crime.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - If Disneyland is "The Happiest Place on Earth," Jeff Reitz may be its happiest citizen.

As of Thursday, Reitz had visited the park for 2,000 days in a row - every day for 5½ years.

Reitz, 44, of Huntington Beach began visiting the park on New Year's Day in 2012 with his former girlfriend. The unemployed Disney fans thought it would be a fun way to keep up their spirits if they visited every day during that leap year.

But after they got jobs and even after the relationship ended, Reitz kept going.

"It's become a living breathing thing along the way," he told the Orange County Register.

The Air Force veteran now works at the VA Long Beach Healthcare System and makes time to visit the park daily, sometimes alone and sometimes with his current girlfriend, Karen Bell of Costa Mesa.

"I love walking around taking pictures, talking with cast members and guests," he said.

Reitz has tried virtually every ride and restaurant in Disneyland and the adjoining Disney California Adventure Park. His favorite restaurant is Pizza Port in Tomorrowland.

His favorite ride is the Matterhorn Bobsleds, which he first rode when he was 2.

"I love sitting in the front row, holding the handle and leaning into the turns," Reitz said.

But "there's nothing I would turn away from," he said.

Reitz has some advice for Disneyland visitors: Get the Disneyland app for smartphones to keep up with wait times and ride closures and use the FastPass system to reserves times for the most popular attractions.

"The number one thing I tell people is to bring your patience," Reitz said. "With the summer time crowds and the heat I tell people to relax and have fun."

Reitz doesn't know how long he'll keep making daily visits to the park but notes his current annual pass is good until next January.

"I've gotten to experience so much of the magic of Disney that it continues to be fun for me," he said. "And that's why I've still chosen to keep coming every day."