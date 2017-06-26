Georgia police pull over car for speeding and find alien passenger riding shotgun

Technically it was M.I.B. jurisdiction, but police in Apharetta took the lead on an extraterrestrial encounter on Sunday.

Officers pulled over a car for speeding and as they approached the car they noticed a little something out of place in the passenger seat: An alien.

Officers got a laugh and snapped some photos when they saw the big, black-eyed and pale passenger (who was even wearing his seatbelt).

The AP reports the driver got off with just a warning, despite being clocked at 84 mph and his passenger not having a valid ID.