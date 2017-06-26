Georgia police pull over car for speeding and find alien passenger riding shotgun

Georgia police pull over car for speeding and find alien passenger riding shotgunPosted: Updated:
Team recovers body of 19 year old who disappeared on pass
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - A mountain rescue team has recovered the body of a 19-year-old Mercer Island man who disappeared into a crevasse on Aasgard Pass on June 4. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says the team and a sheriff's deputy recovered the body of Benjamin Gore at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.>>
New study of Seattle's $15 minimum wage says it costs jobs
SEATTLE, Wash. - A new study of Seattle's $15-an-hour minimum wage law says it costs jobs, contrary to another new study released last week. The Seattle Times reports a University of Washington team found the law boosted pay in low-wage jobs since 2014 but that it also caused a 9 percent reduction in hours worked. For an average low-wage Seattle worker, that's a loss of about $125 per month.>>
Southwest flight diverted after woman attempts to open door while plane was in the air
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tex. - Authorities say a Southwest Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Houston was diverted after a passenger became disruptive and attempted to open an exterior door while the plane was in the air.>>
Man arrested for using missing woman's credit cards
SPOKANE - It's been more than three months since a beauty school student seemingly vanished from downtown Spokane. No one has heard from 35-year-old Deanne Hastings since early November.>>
An Arkansas prison inmate recaptured after 32 years
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas prison escapee who had been on the run for more than three decades has been recaptured. The state Department of Corrections says 60-year-old Steven Dishman was arrested Sunday at a home in Springdale in northwest Arkansas by local law enforcement and state troopers. The department initially spelled Dishman's first name as Stephen.>>
California father buries wrong man after coroner's mistake
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man. Eighty-two-year-old Frank J. Kerrigan of Wildomar says the Orange County coroner's office mistakenly identified a body found dead on May 6 as that of his son. Kerrigan says he was told fingerprints were used to ID 57-year-old Frank M. Kerrigan, who is mentally ill and homeless.>>
Spokane police arrest man for shooting at moving car near Nevada and Empire
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police say a man is in custody after he was shooting at moving cars near the intersection of Nevada and Empire around 1 p.m. Monday. Police say multiple callers reported a man had a gun and had shot at a car. Police responded and found the man, identified as David Medina, and took him into custody.>>
Bob Ferguson disappointed by court narrowed travel ban freeze
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson says he's "deeply disappointed" that the U.S. Supreme Court narrowed injunctions that had blocked President Donald Trump's travel ban from taking effect.>>
Police: Man allegedly used his prosthetic leg to hit wife
An Ohio man accused of using one of his prosthetic legs to hit his wife has been arrested on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence. Sandusky police say 63-year-old Richard T. Wilson Sr. was arrested Saturday.>>
Man accused of driving car onto Missouri basketball court
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A 23-year-old man has been arrested after smashing through two gates and driving onto the basketball court at the University of Missouri over the weekend, causing an estimated $100,000 in damage. Police were called early Sunday after a Volkswagen Passat was driven through a closed gate on the south side of Mizzou Arena.>>
Washington woman dies following a high speed pursuit
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Washington authorities say a female driver died in car crash after a high speed car chase was called off. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports 39-year-old Lena Elwell of Yakima died in the Sunday crash in Birchfield that left another driver injured. A Washington State Patrol news release says she was not wearing a seat belt.>>
4-year-old girl dies after falling out bedroom window
LACEY, Wash. - Authorities say a 4-year-old girl died after falling from a second-floor window southwest of Tacoma in Lacey. The Olympian reports firefighters were called to a duplex in the 4400 block of Quail Drive Southeast at about 8 p.m. Sunday.>>
Idaho police: Baby dead after being left in hot car
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Twin Falls police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old baby left unattended in a parked vehicle for several hours during the afternoon. Lt. Terry Thueson says that officers responded to a report of a baby not breathing just before midnight Friday. The baby girl was transported to a local hospital, but efforts to save her life were not successful.>>
Boston visitors hurt in New Orleans attack; 1 hospitalized
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police say they've arrested a 21-year-old man in an attack that hospitalized two Boston-area men. Police say Dejuan Paul is accused of being one of four robbers who knocked the men to the ground, then took their wallets and cellphones Saturday in the French Quarter. Paul was arrested on a second-degree robbery charge.>>
White House questions report on Senate bill
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says the Congressional Budget Office's projection that 22 million more people will be uninsured in 2026 "must not be trusted blindly." The White House is again trying to undermine the analysis of the CBO, questioning the office's predictions that millions of more Americans would be uninsured under a Senate health care proposal compared with President Barack Obama's health care law.>>
Cold chicken complaint leads to attack on restaurant owner
BAXLEY, Ga. (AP) - Police say they are looking for a couple who were caught on surveillance video attacking the owner of restaurant and her 15-year-old daughter because they said their chicken was cold. Jeanette Norris owns the Qwik Chick takeout stand in the southeast Georgia town of Baxley. She says she and her daughter were punched by customers Thursday.>>
