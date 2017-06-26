JK Rowling marks 20 years since Harry Potter appeared - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

JK Rowling marks 20 years since Harry Potter appeared

Posted: Updated:
LONDON -

Wizarding legend Harry Potter's tale has turned 20.
    
Author J.K. Rowling's first novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, was published in Britain on June 26, 1997.
    
Since then, it has sold more than 450 million copies worldwide and has been translated into 79 languages.  The books' magical world has inspired multiple films, spinoffs, memorabilia and amusement park attractions. The White Elephant Cafe, the Edinburgh spot where Rowling wrote the first book, has become an international tourist destination.
    
"20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others," Rowling tweeted. "It's been wonderful. Thank you."
    
Rowling's publisher, Bloomsbury, will release four new editions of the book, one for each house at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft & Wizardry, in honor of the anniversary.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Team recovers body of 19 year old who disappeared on pass

    Team recovers body of 19 year old who disappeared on pass

    Sunday, June 25 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-06-25 23:00:46 GMT

    LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - A mountain rescue team has recovered the body of a 19-year-old Mercer Island man who disappeared into a crevasse on Aasgard Pass on June 4.      The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says the team and a sheriff's deputy recovered the body of Benjamin Gore at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday. 

    >>

    LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - A mountain rescue team has recovered the body of a 19-year-old Mercer Island man who disappeared into a crevasse on Aasgard Pass on June 4.      The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says the team and a sheriff's deputy recovered the body of Benjamin Gore at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday. 

    >>

  • New study of Seattle's $15 minimum wage says it costs jobs

    Monday, June 26 2017 12:25 PM EDT2017-06-26 16:25:52 GMT

    SEATTLE, Wash. - A new study of Seattle's $15-an-hour minimum wage law says it costs jobs, contrary to another new study released last week. The Seattle Times reports a University of Washington team found the law boosted pay in low-wage jobs since 2014  but that it also caused a 9 percent reduction in hours worked. For an average low-wage Seattle worker, that's a loss of about $125 per month.

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. - A new study of Seattle's $15-an-hour minimum wage law says it costs jobs, contrary to another new study released last week. The Seattle Times reports a University of Washington team found the law boosted pay in low-wage jobs since 2014  but that it also caused a 9 percent reduction in hours worked. For an average low-wage Seattle worker, that's a loss of about $125 per month.

    >>

  • Southwest flight diverted after woman attempts to open door while plane was in the air

    Southwest flight diverted after woman attempts to open door while plane was in the air

    Monday, June 26 2017 12:23 PM EDT2017-06-26 16:23:00 GMT

    CORPUS CHRISTI, Tex. - Authorities say a Southwest Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Houston was diverted after a passenger became disruptive and attempted to open an exterior door while the plane was in the air.

    >>

    CORPUS CHRISTI, Tex. - Authorities say a Southwest Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Houston was diverted after a passenger became disruptive and attempted to open an exterior door while the plane was in the air. Southwest Flight 4519 was diverted Sunday to the Texas Gulf coast city of Corpus Christi where the passenger was removed. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane police arrest man for shooting at moving car near Nevada and Empire

    Spokane police arrest man for shooting at moving car near Nevada and Empire

    Monday, June 26 2017 8:17 PM EDT2017-06-27 00:17:37 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police say a man is in custody after he was shooting at moving cars near the intersection of Nevada and Empire around 1 p.m. Monday. Police say multiple callers reported a man had a gun and had shot at a car. Police responded and found the man, identified as David Medina, and took him into custody.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police say a man is in custody after he was shooting at moving cars near the intersection of Nevada and Empire around 1 p.m. Monday. Police say multiple callers reported a man had a gun and had shot at a car. Police responded and found the man, identified as David Medina, and took him into custody.

    >>

  • Bob Ferguson disappointed by court narrowed travel ban freeze

    Bob Ferguson disappointed by court narrowed travel ban freeze

    Monday, June 26 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-06-26 23:48:56 GMT

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson says he's "deeply disappointed" that the U.S. Supreme Court narrowed injunctions that had blocked President Donald Trump's travel ban from taking effect.

    >>

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson says he's "deeply disappointed" that the U.S. Supreme Court narrowed injunctions that had blocked President Donald Trump's travel ban from taking effect.

    >>

  • Police: Man allegedly used his prosthetic leg to hit wife

    Police: Man allegedly used his prosthetic leg to hit wife

    Monday, June 26 2017 7:38 PM EDT2017-06-26 23:38:31 GMT

    An Ohio man accused of using one of his prosthetic legs to hit his wife has been arrested on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence.      Sandusky police say 63-year-old Richard T. Wilson Sr. was arrested Saturday.

    >>

    An Ohio man accused of using one of his prosthetic legs to hit his wife has been arrested on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence.      Sandusky police say 63-year-old Richard T. Wilson Sr. was arrested Saturday.

    >>
    •   