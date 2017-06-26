White House questions report on Senate bill

The White House says the Congressional Budget Office's projection that 22 million more people will be uninsured in 2026 "must not be trusted blindly."



The White House is again trying to undermine the analysis of the CBO, questioning the office's predictions that millions of more Americans would be uninsured under a Senate health care proposal compared with President Barack Obama's health care law.



The White House says the CBO "has consistently proven it cannot accurately predict how health care legislation will impact insurance coverage."



It says the office has a "history of inaccuracy," and cites its "flawed report on coverage, premiums and predicted deficit arising out of Obamacare."

