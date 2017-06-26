4-year-old girl dies after falling out bedroom window

Authorities say a 4-year-old girl died after falling from a second-floor window southwest of Tacoma in Lacey.



The Olympian reports firefighters were called to a duplex in the 4400 block of Quail Drive Southeast at about 8 p.m. Sunday.



Lacey Fire District 3 Battalion Chief Pat Harn says the parents of the child had put her to bed around 7 p.m. and sometime after that she fell out a window and landed on a cement patio.



Harn didn't know if the window was already open or if the girl had opened it.



The girl died later at Providence St. Peter Hospital.



___



Information from: The Olympian, http://www.theolympian.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)