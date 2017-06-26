Washington woman dies following a high speed pursuit

Washington authorities say a female driver died in car crash after a high speed car chase was called off.



The Yakima Herald-Republic reports 39-year-old Lena Elwell of Yakima died in the Sunday crash in Birchfield that left another driver injured.



A Washington State Patrol news release says she was not wearing a seat belt.



Troopers reported Elwell was driving over a 100 mph (161 kph) on an interstate highway. Sgt. Trent Clasen says troopers followed Elwell after she refused to pull over.



According to Clensen, authorities ended the pursuit before the crash.



The other driver was identified as 40-year-old Carlos Gutierrez. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his truck upon impact. The report says he is stable.



___



Information from: Yakima Herald-Republic, http://www.yakimaherald.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)