Bob Ferguson disappointed by court narrowed travel ban freeze - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Bob Ferguson disappointed by court narrowed travel ban freeze

OLYMPIA, Wash. -

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson says he's "deeply disappointed" that the U.S. Supreme Court narrowed injunctions that had blocked President Donald Trump's travel ban from taking effect.
    
But Ferguson says the protections that remain in place are nevertheless significant, and that the court's decision to hear arguments in October repudiates the administration's insistence that Trump's executive orders on immigration were not subject to judicial review.
    
The Supreme Court on Monday allowed a limited version of Trump's travel ban to take effect. The court said Trump's ban on visitors from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen can be enforced on visitors who lack a "credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States."
    
Ferguson, who successfully sued to block the initial version of the travel ban, says the decision means individuals connected to Washington's families, schools and businesses will still be able to come to the U.S.

