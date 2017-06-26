Spokane police arrest man for shooting at moving car near Nevada and Empire

Spokane police say a man is in custody after he was shooting at moving cars near the intersection of Nevada and Empire around 1 p.m. Monday.

Police say multiple callers reported a man had a gun and had shot at a car. Police responded and found the man, identified as 21-year-old David Medina, and took him into custody. Officers used a K9 to search the area and found a discarded handgun nearby. They also canvassed the neighborhood to make sure no one in the area was hit by a stray bullet.

According to police the shooting does not appear random and there is no threat to the community as of Monday evening. They say it appears to be an isolated incident. The firearm used was reported stolen in a burglary in 2013.

Medina is facing charges of possession of a stolen firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

The Police Department thanks the community for calling and reporting the incident. They say the description of the man and the gun led to his quick capture.

Police say that if you witnessed what happened or have additional information, you're asked to call Crime Check at 509-546-2233 and reference incident number 2017-20122132