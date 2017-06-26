No mail for Shadle neighborhood after safety concern

In the rain, snow or sunshine, you expect to get your mail. But two blocks of one Shadle neighborhood is upset, after their mail delivery gets cut off.

Neighbors found out it was because of a safety concern to the mail carriers in the area. But some of the folks who live around here say it’s tough to go to the post office to get their mail because most of them are elderly.

“It's very inconvenient and we have some people that just cannot move around,” says Dennis Craig.

Rich Madore also has trouble getting around at times.

“I’ve had four back surgeries and a liver transplant so it’s not easy getting around in the wintertime,” he says.

He’s been in touch with the post office about the situation. USPS says they’re working on resolving the situation and have been in touch with neighbors about it.