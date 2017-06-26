Caught on camera: Porch prowlers steal bicycle

A series of surveillance videos show a woman walk onto a porch, grab a bicycle, and ride away in broad daylight.

Video captures the theft from four surveillance cameras mounted on a West Central home Sunday.

“We bought a bike for a neighborhood kid who didn’t have a bike this summer and he was going to ride it when he was here,” said Tricia Leming. “He rode it a couple times yesterday then it got stolen off our front porch by some people passing by.”

Leming says the entire family was home when it happened. The bike was on the porch and unlocked because her husband was cleaning out the garage.

“I was pretty ticked off that it happened again,” said Leming. “It gets old.”

Leming says the outside of their home has been vandalized and burglarized, and their cars have been broken into more times then they can count in the last 10 years.

“We think about moving a lot,” she said.

Leming’s husband, Bryce, took to Facebook to share his disappointment.

“Well, here we go again,” he wrote. “Here are some bottom feeders stealing the sweet mid 90s Mongoose freestyle bike I got one of the neighborhood kids yesterday. He got to ride it twice.”

The post generated dozens of comments and someone even offered them a bike.

The Lemings reported the crime to police. If you recognize anyone from this video you are encouraged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.