Woman files claim against City of Spokane after her car sustains $7K in damage

SPOKANE, Wash. -

A Spokane woman has filed a claim against the City of Spokane after she says a displaced water cap caused $7,000 in damage to her car.

“I want them to pay,” said Marian Denney. “They were at fault, they did not remove that thing, and it was just sitting in the street.”

Denney says the incident happened just north of the intersection of N Atlantic St. & W Dalke Ave. on May 6th.

Denney claims the water cap got caught underneath her Mercedes and caused thousands in damage.

An invoice from Denney’s mechanic shows repairs to the front and rear oil pans, under carriage, and much more.

“It sounded like a bomb it was so loud,” she said. “And it flew out of the car.”

The city’s claims adjuster office received Denney’s letter and complaint. They say they are currently reviewing the incident.

Denney is expecting a final response by the end of the week.

    •   