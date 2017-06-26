Avista Utilities working to restore power to thousands of customers Monday

As storms move through Spokane and Coeur d'Alene region Monday night, Avista Utilities crews are dealing with power outages.

As of 8:15 p.m., Avista's outage map showed about 4,400 customers without power. The cause for most of those outages were listed as "under investigation" on Avista's website Monday night, but are thought to be weather related.

Crews estimate that power will be restored late Monday night.

If you need to report an outage, you can do so here. To track the status of outages in your area, click here.