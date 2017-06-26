Fire crews battling wildfires in Chelan and Douglas Counties - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Fire crews battling wildfires in Chelan and Douglas Counties

Posted: Updated:
The Southerland Canyon fire from the air. The Southerland Canyon fire from the air.
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. -

County fire crews and Washington Department of Natural resources report that they are battling three large wildfires in Chelan and Douglas counties Monday, while smaller lightning sparked fires are also keeping firefighters busy.

A total of 100 firefighters are fighting the Alcoa fire in Chelan County Monday night. Crews on the air and the ground are working to hold the fire to the west of Alcoa Highway and north of Colockum Road. Crews are reporting active spread at the head of the wind driven grass fire. Firefighters plan to use existing roads, dozer lines and water drops to limit the spread of the fire in the area. To the west, the fire is moving more slowly through grass and brush. At last report the Alcoa fire was 500 acres in size.

Level 2 evacuations are in place for Colockum Road, Kingsbury Road, Moses Carr Road, Ingersoll Road, and Tarpiscan Road. Level 2 means to be ready to leave in an instant.

Traffic is limited to local traffic only beyond milepost 8 along the Alcoa/Malaga Highway. There are no other reported closures.

Also in Chelan County, south of Wenatchee, Washington DNR crews are fighting the Spartan fire, which is reported to be about 500 acres as of Monday night. About 50 homes are under level 2 evacuation because of that fire.

In Douglas County, five small fires are burning together. Department of Natural Resources crews are calling those fires the Southerland Canyon fire, and as of Monday night it is about 300 acres in size and was being fought from the air and the ground. Additional details about that fire were not immediately available.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Idaho police: Baby dead after being left in hot car

    Idaho police: Baby dead after being left in hot car

    Monday, June 26 2017 7:14 PM EDT2017-06-26 23:14:28 GMT

    TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Twin Falls police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old baby left unattended in a parked vehicle for several hours during the afternoon.      Lt. Terry Thueson says that officers responded to a report of a baby not breathing just before midnight Friday. The baby girl was transported to a local hospital, but efforts to save her life were not successful.

    >>

    TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Twin Falls police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old baby left unattended in a parked vehicle for several hours during the afternoon.      Lt. Terry Thueson says that officers responded to a report of a baby not breathing just before midnight Friday. The baby girl was transported to a local hospital, but efforts to save her life were not successful.

    >>

  • Team recovers body of 19 year old who disappeared on pass

    Team recovers body of 19 year old who disappeared on pass

    Sunday, June 25 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-06-25 23:00:46 GMT

    LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - A mountain rescue team has recovered the body of a 19-year-old Mercer Island man who disappeared into a crevasse on Aasgard Pass on June 4.      The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says the team and a sheriff's deputy recovered the body of Benjamin Gore at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday. 

    >>

    LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - A mountain rescue team has recovered the body of a 19-year-old Mercer Island man who disappeared into a crevasse on Aasgard Pass on June 4.      The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says the team and a sheriff's deputy recovered the body of Benjamin Gore at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday. 

    >>

  • New study of Seattle's $15 minimum wage says it costs jobs

    Monday, June 26 2017 12:25 PM EDT2017-06-26 16:25:52 GMT

    SEATTLE, Wash. - A new study of Seattle's $15-an-hour minimum wage law says it costs jobs, contrary to another new study released last week. The Seattle Times reports a University of Washington team found the law boosted pay in low-wage jobs since 2014  but that it also caused a 9 percent reduction in hours worked. For an average low-wage Seattle worker, that's a loss of about $125 per month.

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. - A new study of Seattle's $15-an-hour minimum wage law says it costs jobs, contrary to another new study released last week. The Seattle Times reports a University of Washington team found the law boosted pay in low-wage jobs since 2014  but that it also caused a 9 percent reduction in hours worked. For an average low-wage Seattle worker, that's a loss of about $125 per month.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Fire crews battling wildfires in Chelan and Douglas Counties

    Fire crews battling wildfires in Chelan and Douglas Counties

    Monday, June 26 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-06-27 03:57:51 GMT

    CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - County fire crews and Washington Department of Natural resources report that they are battling three large wildfires in Chelan and Douglas counties Monday, while smaller lightning sparked fires are also keeping firefighters busy. A total of 100 firefighters are fighting the Alcoa fire in Chelan County Monday night.

    >>

    CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - County fire crews and Washington Department of Natural resources report that they are battling three large wildfires in Chelan and Douglas counties Monday, while smaller lightning sparked fires are also keeping firefighters busy. A total of 100 firefighters are fighting the Alcoa fire in Chelan County Monday night.

    >>

  • Avista Utilities working to restore power to thousands of customers Monday

    Avista Utilities working to restore power to thousands of customers Monday

    Monday, June 26 2017 11:25 PM EDT2017-06-27 03:25:33 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - As storms move through Spokane and Coeur d'Alene region Monday night, Avista Utilities crews are dealing with power outages. As of 8:15 p.m., Avista's outage map showed about 4,400 customers without power. The cause for most of those outages were listed as "under investigation" on Avista's website Monday night, but are thought to be weather related.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - As storms move through Spokane and Coeur d'Alene region Monday night, Avista Utilities crews are dealing with power outages. As of 8:15 p.m., Avista's outage map showed about 4,400 customers without power. The cause for most of those outages were listed as "under investigation" on Avista's website Monday night, but are thought to be weather related.

    >>

  • Woman files claim against City of Spokane after her car sustains $7K in damage

    Woman files claim against City of Spokane after her car sustains $7K in damage

    Monday, June 26 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-06-27 02:26:33 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman has filed a claim against the City of Spokane after she says a displaced water cap caused $7,000 in damage to her car. “I want them to pay,” said Marian Denney.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman has filed a claim against the City of Spokane after she says a displaced water cap caused $7,000 in damage to her car. “I want them to pay,” said Marian Denney.

    >>
    •   