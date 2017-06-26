Spartan Fire burning in Douglas and Chelan Counties now at 4400 acres

UPDATE: June 27, 7:30 a.m.

The three separate grass fires burning southeast of Wenatchee near Alcoa have now been merged into what is being called the Spartan Fire.

As of Monday night, the fire is estimated to be about 4397 acres in size.

Level 2 evacuation levels are in place for Colockum Road, Kingsbury Road, Moses Carr Road, Ingersoll Road, and Tarpiscan Road. Level 2 means to be ready to leave in an instant.

Traffic is limited to local traffic only beyond milepost 8 along the Alcoa/Malaga Highway. There are no other closures in place at this time.

Firefighters and multiple air resources are working to hold the fire to the west of Alcoa Highway and north of Colockum Road. Currently crews are reporting active spread at the head of the wind driven grass fire. Firefighters will use existing roads, dozer lines, water drops and natural features wherever possible to limit future fire spread in this area. To the west, the fire continues to creep and back slowly through grass and brush.

Previous Coverage:

County fire crews and Washington Department of Natural resources report that they are battling three large wildfires in Chelan and Douglas counties Monday, while smaller lightning sparked fires are also keeping firefighters busy.

A total of 100 firefighters are fighting the Alcoa fire in Chelan County Monday night. Crews on the air and the ground are working to hold the fire to the west of Alcoa Highway and north of Colockum Road. Crews are reporting active spread at the head of the wind driven grass fire. Firefighters plan to use existing roads, dozer lines and water drops to limit the spread of the fire in the area. To the west, the fire is moving more slowly through grass and brush. At last report the Alcoa fire was 500 acres in size.

Level 2 evacuations are in place for Colockum Road, Kingsbury Road, Moses Carr Road, Ingersoll Road, and Tarpiscan Road. Level 2 means to be ready to leave in an instant.

Traffic is limited to local traffic only beyond milepost 8 along the Alcoa/Malaga Highway. There are no other reported closures.

Also in Chelan County, south of Wenatchee, Washington DNR crews are fighting the Spartan fire, which is reported to be about 500 acres as of Monday night. About 50 homes are under level 2 evacuation because of that fire.

In Douglas County, five small fires are burning together. Department of Natural Resources crews are calling those fires the Southerland Canyon fire, and as of Monday night it is about 300 acres in size and was being fought from the air and the ground. Additional details about that fire were not immediately available.