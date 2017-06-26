Spartan Fire burning in Douglas and Chelan Counties now at 4500 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spartan Fire burning in Douglas and Chelan Counties now at 4500 acres

Posted: Updated:
The Southerland Canyon fire from the air. The Southerland Canyon fire from the air.
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. -

UPDATE: June 27, 2:30 a.m.

Crews say the grass fires burning about five miles southeast of Wenatchee, now known as the Spartan Fire, is 4500 acres in size and 10% contained. 

About three miles away from the Spartan fire is the Surtherland Canyon Fire, which has burned about 3,000 acres and is also 10% contained. 

Level 2 evacuation levels remain in place for the Spartan Fire along Colockum Road, Kingsbury Road, Moses Carr Road, Ingersoll Road, and Tarpiscan Road. Level 2 means to be ready to leave in an instant. There are approximately 80 structures threatened in this area. Level 1 evacuations are in place for the Sutherland Canyon Fire from the Columbia River to milepost 10 along the Palisade Road corridor. There are approximately 24 structures threatened. There have been no reported loss or damages to structures on either fire.

Closures: Traffic is limited to local traffic only beyond milepost 8 along the Alcoa/Malaga Highway. There are no other closures in place at this time for either the Spartan or Sutherland Canyon Fires.

UPDATE: June 27, 7:30 a.m.

The three separate grass fires burning southeast of Wenatchee near Alcoa have now been merged into what is being called the Spartan Fire. 

As of Monday night, the fire is estimated to be about 4397 acres in size. 

Level 2 evacuation levels are in place for Colockum Road, Kingsbury Road, Moses Carr Road, Ingersoll Road, and Tarpiscan Road. Level 2 means to be ready to leave in an instant.

Traffic is limited to local traffic only beyond milepost 8 along the Alcoa/Malaga Highway. There are no other closures in place at this time.

Firefighters and multiple air resources are working to hold the fire to the west of Alcoa Highway and north of Colockum Road. Currently crews are reporting active spread at the head of the wind driven grass fire. Firefighters will use existing roads, dozer lines, water drops and natural features wherever possible to limit future fire spread in this area. To the west, the fire continues to creep and back slowly through grass and brush.

Previous Coverage:

County fire crews and Washington Department of Natural resources report that they are battling three large wildfires in Chelan and Douglas counties Monday, while smaller lightning sparked fires are also keeping firefighters busy.

A total of 100 firefighters are fighting the Alcoa fire in Chelan County Monday night. Crews on the air and the ground are working to hold the fire to the west of Alcoa Highway and north of Colockum Road. Crews are reporting active spread at the head of the wind driven grass fire. Firefighters plan to use existing roads, dozer lines and water drops to limit the spread of the fire in the area. To the west, the fire is moving more slowly through grass and brush. At last report the Alcoa fire was 500 acres in size.

Level 2 evacuations are in place for Colockum Road, Kingsbury Road, Moses Carr Road, Ingersoll Road, and Tarpiscan Road. Level 2 means to be ready to leave in an instant.

Traffic is limited to local traffic only beyond milepost 8 along the Alcoa/Malaga Highway. There are no other reported closures.

Also in Chelan County, south of Wenatchee, Washington DNR crews are fighting the Spartan fire, which is reported to be about 500 acres as of Monday night. About 50 homes are under level 2 evacuation because of that fire.

In Douglas County, five small fires are burning together. Department of Natural Resources crews are calling those fires the Southerland Canyon fire, and as of Monday night it is about 300 acres in size and was being fought from the air and the ground. Additional details about that fire were not immediately available.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coeur d'Alene detectives work to identify man at Corner Bar

    Coeur d'Alene detectives work to identify man at Corner Bar

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 6:02 PM EDT2017-06-27 22:02:46 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - In the early morning hours of Sunday, Coeur d'Alene Police officers responded to a parking lot near N. 5th St. and E. Poplar Ave. to check on an unconscious woman. Police say the woman showed signs of possible sexual assault. She was taken to Kootenai Health. Police say before she was found in the parking lot, the woman was at the Corner Bar.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - In the early morning hours of Sunday, Coeur d'Alene Police officers responded to a parking lot near N. 5th St. and E. Poplar Ave. to check on an unconscious woman. Police say the woman showed signs of possible sexual assault. She was taken to Kootenai Health. Police say before she was found in the parking lot, the woman was at the Corner Bar.

    >>

  • No mail for Shadle neighborhood after safety concern

    No mail for Shadle neighborhood after safety concern

    Monday, June 26 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-06-27 01:55:34 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In the rain, snow or sunshine, you expect to get your mail. But two blocks of one Shadle neighborhood is upset, after their mail delivery gets cut off. Neighbors found out it was because of a safety concern to the mail carriers in the area. But some of the folks who live around here say it’s tough to go to the post office to get their mail because most of them are elderly.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In the rain, snow or sunshine, you expect to get your mail. But two blocks of one Shadle neighborhood is upset, after their mail delivery gets cut off. Neighbors found out it was because of a safety concern to the mail carriers in the area. But some of the folks who live around here say it’s tough to go to the post office to get their mail because most of them are elderly.

    >>

  • Idaho police: Baby dead after being left in hot car

    Idaho police: Baby dead after being left in hot car

    Monday, June 26 2017 7:14 PM EDT2017-06-26 23:14:28 GMT

    TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Twin Falls police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old baby left unattended in a parked vehicle for several hours during the afternoon.      Lt. Terry Thueson says that officers responded to a report of a baby not breathing just before midnight Friday. The baby girl was transported to a local hospital, but efforts to save her life were not successful.

    >>

    TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Twin Falls police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old baby left unattended in a parked vehicle for several hours during the afternoon.      Lt. Terry Thueson says that officers responded to a report of a baby not breathing just before midnight Friday. The baby girl was transported to a local hospital, but efforts to save her life were not successful.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Coeur d'Alene detectives work to identify man at Corner Bar

    Coeur d'Alene detectives work to identify man at Corner Bar

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 6:02 PM EDT2017-06-27 22:02:46 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - In the early morning hours of Sunday, Coeur d'Alene Police officers responded to a parking lot near N. 5th St. and E. Poplar Ave. to check on an unconscious woman. Police say the woman showed signs of possible sexual assault. She was taken to Kootenai Health. Police say before she was found in the parking lot, the woman was at the Corner Bar.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - In the early morning hours of Sunday, Coeur d'Alene Police officers responded to a parking lot near N. 5th St. and E. Poplar Ave. to check on an unconscious woman. Police say the woman showed signs of possible sexual assault. She was taken to Kootenai Health. Police say before she was found in the parking lot, the woman was at the Corner Bar.

    >>

  • Montana woman on life support after she was mauled by 2 dogs

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-06-27 21:58:42 GMT

    BOZEMAN, Mont. - A 65-year-old Montana woman is on life support after she was mauled by two dogs over the weekend. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said Monday that Melissa Barnes was doing yard work Saturday at a residence west of Bozeman when she was attacked, first by a pit bull, followed by another dog. The breed of the second dog hasn't been confirmed.

    >>

    BOZEMAN, Mont. - A 65-year-old Montana woman is on life support after she was mauled by two dogs over the weekend. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said Monday that Melissa Barnes was doing yard work Saturday at a residence west of Bozeman when she was attacked, first by a pit bull, followed by another dog. The breed of the second dog hasn't been confirmed. Barnes was declared brain dead Sunday.

    >>

  • Aerial fireworks take hit in Idaho attorney general opinion

    Aerial fireworks take hit in Idaho attorney general opinion

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 5:57 PM EDT2017-06-27 21:57:18 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Attorney General's Office says it's illegal for the general public to buy aerial fireworks, which require a special permit to use. The opinion that became public Tuesday appears to conflict with a common practice allowing the sale of aerial fireworks in Idaho to the general public as long as buyers promise not to use them in Idaho.

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Attorney General's Office says it's illegal for the general public to buy aerial fireworks, which require a special permit to use. The opinion that became public Tuesday appears to conflict with a common practice allowing the sale of aerial fireworks in Idaho to the general public as long as buyers promise not to use them in Idaho.

    >>
    •   