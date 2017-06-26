Spartan Fire burning in Douglas and Chelan Counties now at 4500 acres

Spartan Fire burning in Douglas and Chelan Counties now at 4500 acresPosted: Updated:
Coeur d'Alene detectives work to identify man at Corner Bar
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - In the early morning hours of Sunday, Coeur d'Alene Police officers responded to a parking lot near N. 5th St. and E. Poplar Ave. to check on an unconscious woman. Police say the woman showed signs of possible sexual assault. She was taken to Kootenai Health. Police say before she was found in the parking lot, the woman was at the Corner Bar.>>
No mail for Shadle neighborhood after safety concern
SPOKANE, Wash. - In the rain, snow or sunshine, you expect to get your mail. But two blocks of one Shadle neighborhood is upset, after their mail delivery gets cut off. Neighbors found out it was because of a safety concern to the mail carriers in the area. But some of the folks who live around here say it’s tough to go to the post office to get their mail because most of them are elderly.>>
Idaho police: Baby dead after being left in hot car
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Twin Falls police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old baby left unattended in a parked vehicle for several hours during the afternoon. Lt. Terry Thueson says that officers responded to a report of a baby not breathing just before midnight Friday. The baby girl was transported to a local hospital, but efforts to save her life were not successful.>>
Idaho dog missing for a month found 50 miles away
POST FALLS, Idaho - Families and pets go together like peanut butter and jelly. “She thinks she’s a lap dog like most Mastiffs,” Kelly Pistone said. Hera, the Pistone family's Mastiff, is a floppy, fun-loving dog. This story starts Memorial Day weekend at the family's Priest Lake cabin. “We looked for a few days, looking for her, calling for her, kind of expecting her to come back,” Pistone said.>>
Woman files claim against City of Spokane after her car sustains $7K in damage
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman has filed a claim against the City of Spokane after she says a displaced water cap caused $7,000 in damage to her car. “I want them to pay,” said Marian Denney.>>
Montana woman on life support after she was mauled by 2 dogs
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A 65-year-old Montana woman is on life support after she was mauled by two dogs over the weekend. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said Monday that Melissa Barnes was doing yard work Saturday at a residence west of Bozeman when she was attacked, first by a pit bull, followed by another dog. The breed of the second dog hasn't been confirmed. Barnes was declared brain dead Sunday.>>
Montana woman on life support after she was mauled by 2 dogs
Aerial fireworks take hit in Idaho attorney general opinion
BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Attorney General's Office says it's illegal for the general public to buy aerial fireworks, which require a special permit to use. The opinion that became public Tuesday appears to conflict with a common practice allowing the sale of aerial fireworks in Idaho to the general public as long as buyers promise not to use them in Idaho.>>
Report finds 21% of state's rural highways in poor shape
SPOKANE, Wash. - A new report says 21 percent of Washington's rural highways are rated in poor condition, the 12th highest rate in the nation. The report was released Tuesday by TRIP, a national non-profit transportation research group based in Washington, D.C. The report also found that 5 percent of the state's rural bridges were rated as structurally deficient.>>
Spartan Fire burning in Douglas and Chelan Counties now at 4500 acres
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE: June 27, 2:30 a.m. Crews say the grass fires burning about five miles southeast of Wenatchee, now known as the Spartan Fire, is 4500 acres in size and 10% contained. About three miles away from the Spartan fire is the Surtherland Canyon Fire, which has burned about 3,000 acres and is also 10% contained.>>
Spokane Police, FBI investigate armed robbery at credit union inside Safeway
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police officers and the FBI are investigating after an armed robbery at the Alaska USA Credit Union inside the Safeway at 2507 W. Wellesley Tuesday morning. Police responded to the call around 10:30 a.m. The suspect displayed a handgun during the robbery, then got away in a dark silver or gray, mid-2000 model, Chevrolet sedan with an out of state license plate.>>
'John Wick,' 'Dragon Tattoo' star Michael Nyqvist dies at 56
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Swedish actor Michael Nyqvist, who starred in the original "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" films and often played villains in Hollywood movies like "John Wick" has died. Nyqvist's representative Jenny Tversky said Tuesday that he died after a year-long battle with lung cancer. He was 56.>>
Semi hauling oil spills 3,000 gallons near Washougal
WASHOUGAL, Wash. (AP) - Cleanup crews are on scene near Washougal, where a tractor-trailer hauling two tankers of hot oil crashed and spilled about 3,000 gallons. The Columbian newspaper reports that according to the Washington State Patrol, the driver approached a 40-mph curve going 60 mph on state Highway 14 Tuesday morning, eight miles east of Washougal.>>
Altercation over dead raccoon prompted shooting near Allyn, Washington
ALLYN, Wash. - Authorities say an altercation over a dead raccoon led to a shooting in rural Washington state. Mason County sheriff's Lt. Travis Adams says that a man was walking along a highway Sunday dragging the roadkill behind him with a rope. The animal had been hit by a car, and he wanted to use it as crab bait>>
PHOTOS: First Meals on Wheels Pet Food Drive a success
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Saturday, June 24, Meals on Wheels started their first Pet Food Drive to collect pet food for pets of the elderly. After 4 hours, they collected 180 bags of dry dog food, 80 bags of dry cat food, 300 small cans of cat food, 96 large cans of dog food, and 35 bags of cat litter, totaling over 4,000 pounds of food! They also received over $500 in cash that will be used specifically for the Pet Food Drive Fund.>>
