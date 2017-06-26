Sutherland Canyon Fire near Quincy grows to 47,500 acres; 20% contained

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR SLIDESHOW

UPDATE: June 29, 11:30 a.m.

Crews say the Sutherland Canyon Fire , burning near Quincy, WA has grown to 47,500 acres and is 20 percent contained.

"Crews reported limited effectiveness of water and retardant drops due to the dense grass and brush conditions," the latest update said. "Overnight, firefighters and dozers worked to construct and hold fire containment lines where they could safely engage the fire. Today fire managers will once again aggressively work to stop new fire spread toward the community of Quincy, WA as well as in critical sage grouse habitat."

RELATED: Woman shares photos of Sutherland Canyon Fire: 'The entire ranch burned last night'

Both the Sutherland Canyon Fire and Straight Hollow Fire burned together with the east and southeast flanks of the fire being most active.

CURRENT EVACUATIONS:

GRANT COUNTY - Level 2 evacuations are in place for the residents of the northwest edges of Quincy and southwest of Monument Hill, as a result of the Sutherland Canyon Fire. For more information, log onto grantcountywa.gov under tweets.

DOUGLAS COUNTY - Level 3 evacuations remain in place for the Sutherland Canyon Fire along the Palisades Road corridor beginning at the Highway 28 juncture. Level 2 evacuations are in place for the Trinidad area along Mansfield Road. An evacuation shelter is available for evacuated residents at the Columbia Grove Covenant Church at 19 McElmurry Lane in East Wenatchee, WA. Shelter for pets is also available at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee, WA.

CHELAN COUNTY - Level 1 evacuation levels remain in place for the Spartan Fire along Colockum Road, Kingsbury Road, Moses Carr Road, Ingersoll Road, and Tarpiscan Road. There have been no reported loss or damages to structures. For more information, log onto www.co.chelan.wa.us.

The nearby Spartan Fire has burned 9,000 acres and is 60 percent contained.

Update: June 28, 9:30 p.m.:

The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports that the Sutherland Canyon fire burning 15 miles south of East Wenatchee has burned about 45,000 acres as of Wednesday evening according to the incident commander. The fire crossed from Douglas County into Grant County early Wednesday morning. A level 2 evacuation order has been issued for the north and northwest areas around Quincy and Monument Hill. Meaning residents in that area should be ready to leave at a moment's notice. That evacuation order will remain in effect overnight.

UPDATE: June 28, 12:00 p.m.

Three fires burning in the Wenatchee area, collectively known as the Spartan fire, continue to grow. In total, an estimated 23,500 acres have burned.

The largest of the three is the Sutherland Canyon fire . It is burning about 15 miles south of East Wenatchee and so far is about 10,000 acres in size and is only 10% contained.

"Yesterday, winds resulted in very active fire behavior with the fire spotting over Palisades Road in the Moses Coulee area," crews said in a release. "Overnight firefighters conducted approximately 600 acres of burnout operations to stop future fire growth to the north. Today, with the return of dry, windy conditions, firefighters and multiple air resources will continue to build fireline and engage the fire when it is safe to do so."

The Straight Hollow Fire is burning about 20 miles south of East Wenatchee and is currently 6,000 acres and 20% contained.

"Formerly grouped under the Sutherland Canyon fires, the Straight Hollow Fire experienced rapid, wind driven growth yesterday growing to approximately 6,000 acres," the most current update says. "There are no structures threatened in the area. Crews will work to assess the fire today and utilize dozer and handlines where the steep and rugged terrain allows to protect sage grouse habitat."

The Spartan fire is burning about 9 miles southeast of Wenatchee and is about 7,500 acres and 30% contained.

"Overnight crews conducted 1 ½ miles of burnout operations along Kingsbury Road to remove unburned grasses along the existing containment lines. Today fire managers will continue to monitor burned areas for hotspots as well as continue building lines to contain any new fire growth to the west."

Evacuations: Level 3 evacuations are now in place for the Sutherland Canyon Fire along the Palisades Road corridor beginning at the Highway 28 juncture. Level 2 evacuations are in place the Trinidad area along Mansfield Road. Shelter is available for evacuated residents at the Columbia Grove Covenant Church at 19 McElmurry Lane in East Wenatchee, WA. Shelter for pets is also available at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society in Wenatchee, WA. There are approximately 30 structures threatened. Level 2 evacuation levels remain in place for the Spartan Fire along Colockum Road, Kingsbury Road, Moses Carr Road, Ingersoll Road, and Tarpiscan Road. Level 2 means to be ready to leave in an instant. There are approximately 80 structures threatened in this area. There have been no reported loss or damages to structures.

Closures: Traffic is limited to local traffic only beyond milepost 8 along the Alcoa/Malaga Highway. There are no other closures in place at this time for either the Spartan, Sutherland Canyon, or Straight Hollow fires.

A view of the #SutherlandFire from just outside of Quincy. No structures lost at this point but there's a lot burning @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/f2GvKrjl6I — Katie Chen (@KHQKatieChen) June 28, 2017

UPDATE: June 28, 6:00 a.m.

The Sutherland Canyon fire has grown to 5,000 acres and has spread to Grant County. New Level 1 evacuations have been issued:

LEVEL 1 EVACUATION NOTICE – Trinidad to Road N-NW **and** Baird Springs Rd east from Crescent Bar Rd. WILDFIRE



Level 1 evacuations are an alert. There is no immediate danger to your home, family, or business, but the fire (or other danger) may be moving toward you. Now is the time to get ready. Refine your evacuation plans, and gather the things you’ll need if you must evacuate. Residents with special needs, or those with pets or livestock, should take note and make preparations for relocating family members, pets, and livestock.





UPDATE: June 27, 2:30 a.m.

Crews say the grass fires burning about five miles southeast of Wenatchee, now known as the Spartan Fire, is 4500 acres in size and 10% contained.

About three miles away from the Spartan fire is the Sutherland Canyon Fire, which has burned about 3,000 acres and is also 10% contained.

Level 2 evacuation levels remain in place for the Spartan Fire along Colockum Road, Kingsbury Road, Moses Carr Road, Ingersoll Road, and Tarpiscan Road. Level 2 means to be ready to leave in an instant. There are approximately 80 structures threatened in this area. Level 1 evacuations are in place for the Sutherland Canyon Fire from the Columbia River to milepost 10 along the Palisade Road corridor. There are approximately 24 structures threatened. There have been no reported loss or damages to structures on either fire.

Closures: Traffic is limited to local traffic only beyond milepost 8 along the Alcoa/Malaga Highway. There are no other closures in place at this time for either the Spartan or Sutherland Canyon Fires.

UPDATE: June 27, 7:30 a.m.

The three separate grass fires burning southeast of Wenatchee near Alcoa have now been merged into what is being called the Spartan Fire.

As of Monday night, the fire is estimated to be about 4397 acres in size.

Level 2 evacuation levels are in place for Colockum Road, Kingsbury Road, Moses Carr Road, Ingersoll Road, and Tarpiscan Road. Level 2 means to be ready to leave in an instant.

Traffic is limited to local traffic only beyond milepost 8 along the Alcoa/Malaga Highway. There are no other closures in place at this time.

Firefighters and multiple air resources are working to hold the fire to the west of Alcoa Highway and north of Colockum Road. Currently crews are reporting active spread at the head of the wind driven grass fire. Firefighters will use existing roads, dozer lines, water drops and natural features wherever possible to limit future fire spread in this area. To the west, the fire continues to creep and back slowly through grass and brush.

Previous Coverage:

County fire crews and Washington Department of Natural resources report that they are battling three large wildfires in Chelan and Douglas counties Monday, while smaller lightning sparked fires are also keeping firefighters busy.

A total of 100 firefighters are fighting the Alcoa fire in Chelan County Monday night. Crews on the air and the ground are working to hold the fire to the west of Alcoa Highway and north of Colockum Road. Crews are reporting active spread at the head of the wind driven grass fire. Firefighters plan to use existing roads, dozer lines and water drops to limit the spread of the fire in the area. To the west, the fire is moving more slowly through grass and brush. At last report the Alcoa fire was 500 acres in size.

Level 2 evacuations are in place for Colockum Road, Kingsbury Road, Moses Carr Road, Ingersoll Road, and Tarpiscan Road. Level 2 means to be ready to leave in an instant.

Traffic is limited to local traffic only beyond milepost 8 along the Alcoa/Malaga Highway. There are no other reported closures.

Also in Chelan County, south of Wenatchee, Washington DNR crews are fighting the Spartan fire, which is reported to be about 500 acres as of Monday night. About 50 homes are under level 2 evacuation because of that fire.

In Douglas County, five small fires are burning together. Department of Natural Resources crews are calling those fires the Southerland Canyon fire, and as of Monday night it is about 300 acres in size and was being fought from the air and the ground. Additional details about that fire were not immediately available.