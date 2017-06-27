Coeur d'Alene detectives identify man at Corner BarPosted: Updated:
Coeur d'Alene detectives identify man at Corner Bar
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Update: Coeur d'Alene Police say thanks to information provided from residents who saw their original release, detectives were able to identify and interview the man who was a person of interest in the incident on June 25 near 5th Street and Poplar Avenue. No other information was available Tuesday, but police said the investigation is still active.
Montana woman on life support after she was mauled by 2 dogs
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A 65-year-old Montana woman is on life support after she was mauled by two dogs over the weekend. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said Monday that Melissa Barnes was doing yard work Saturday at a residence west of Bozeman when she was attacked, first by a pit bull, followed by another dog. The breed of the second dog hasn't been confirmed.
No mail for Shadle neighborhood after safety concern
SPOKANE, Wash. - In the rain, snow or sunshine, you expect to get your mail. But two blocks of one Shadle neighborhood is upset, after their mail delivery gets cut off. Neighbors found out it was because of a safety concern to the mail carriers in the area. But some of the folks who live around here say it's tough to go to the post office to get their mail because most of them are elderly.
Idaho police: Baby dead after being left in hot car
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Twin Falls police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old baby left unattended in a parked vehicle for several hours during the afternoon. Lt. Terry Thueson says that officers responded to a report of a baby not breathing just before midnight Friday. The baby girl was transported to a local hospital, but efforts to save her life were not successful.
Idaho dog missing for a month found 50 miles away
POST FALLS, Idaho - Families and pets go together like peanut butter and jelly. "She thinks she's a lap dog like most Mastiffs," Kelly Pistone said. Hera, the Pistone family's Mastiff, is a floppy, fun-loving dog. This story starts Memorial Day weekend at the family's Priest Lake cabin. "We looked for a few days, looking for her, calling for her, kind of expecting her to come back," Pistone said.
Altercation over dead raccoon prompted shooting near Allyn, Washington
ALLYN, Wash. - Authorities say an altercation over a dead raccoon led to a shooting in rural Washington state. Mason County sheriff's Lt. Travis Adams says that a man was walking along a highway Sunday dragging the roadkill behind him with a rope. The animal had been hit by a car, and he wanted to use it as crab bait
Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery searching for new home
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Vanessa Behan Crisis Emergency Nursery has outgrown its space and is looking for a news home. After two failed attempts to purchase property, the nursery is reaching out to the public for help find a new location to serve neglected and abused children, as well as offer several other services for the community.
Idaho mom concerned about healthcare plan
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Rebecca Schoreder spent last week in Washington D.C. speaking with Idaho and other lawmakers across the country about the newly proposed Healthcare Bill. She says she brought her sons medical expenses with her to give them an idea just how much it costs to keep her son, Brady, healthy.
Burglary suspect caught with help of new county K9 team
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Patrol officers say they took a burglary suspect into custody early Tuesday with the help of newly minted Spokane County K9 team, Deputy Clay Hilton and K9 Bane.
Report: Spokane needs more police officers to deal with property crime
SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather starts to heat up, so do the calls about property crime citywide. Thieves stealing anything they can get their hands on. "A lot of the cars just around this block, and the ones most notably underneath the railroad tracks, have been getting broken into really all spring and leading now into the summer," said Dave Buescher.
Partial government shutdown could affect your holiday weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. - The deadline to sign a two-year state operating budget is this Friday at midnight and while lawmakers say they're close to reaching an agreement, that still hasn't happened yet. They're currently in their third special session, and if the deadline comes and goes with no budget signed, Washington state's government will partially shutdown.
Body found in SUV in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating Tuesday after a body was found inside an SUV in a parking lot near 2nd and Division. Details are limited, but heavy police activity was reported around 4 p.m. KHQ's Patrick Erickson reports that people inside the SUV spotted an ambulance in the parking lot of the 7-11 store and asked for help. Paramedics found a man dead inside.
Fairchild Airman found dead in dorm
FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - An Airman assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing was found dead in their dorm room Tuesday afternoon. A representative from Fairchild Air Force Base says the airman was found at around 2 p.m. The cause of death is under investigation by the Air Force Office of Special investigations.
Spokane Police fight summertime crime with fun
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crime goes up in the summer months and one of the reasons for that is that school's out and teens are looking for something to fill their days and nights. But Spokane Police are fighting back with fun. The Spokane Police Activities League kicked off Tuesday in Cannon Park. The program is about bridging the gap between local police and potential at-risk youth with fun summer activities.
SCRAPS: Reports of dogs in hot cars have skyrocketed
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you love them, leave them at home. That's the message from SCRAPS as dogs are being left inside hot cars this summer. SCRAPS says the number of calls they've been getting for this has skyrocketed. "We're going through 10 to 12 calls easily a day – at Costco, at the mall, at the grocery store," says Nancy Hill, director of SCRAPS.
Coeur d'Alene detectives identify man at Corner Bar
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Update: Coeur d'Alene Police say thanks to information provided from residents who saw their original release, detectives were able to identify and interview the man who was a person of interest in the incident on June 25 near 5th Street and Poplar Avenue. No other information was available Tuesday, but police said the investigation is still active.>>
