Coeur d'Alene detectives work to identify man at Corner Bar

In the early morning hours of Sunday, Coeur d'Alene Police officers responded to a parking lot near N. 5th St. and E. Poplar Ave. to check on an unconscious woman. Police say the woman showed signs of possible sexual assault. She was taken to Kootenai Health.

Police say before she was found in the parking lot, the woman was at the Corner Bar. Surveillance video from the bar showed an older white man talking to the woman, and he left the bar around the same time the victim did.

Detectives are hoping to identify the man and talk with him about the contact he had with the woman. The man is described as a thin white male, approximately 65 years old with medium length white hair. He was wearing a green and white Hawaiian type shirt with blue jeans.

Anyone with information about who the man is should contact the Coeur d'Alene Police Department at (208) 769-2320.