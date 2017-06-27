Highway 291 now open after washout

Highway 291 now open after washoutPosted: Updated:
Coeur d'Alene detectives work to identify man at Corner Bar
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - In the early morning hours of Sunday, Coeur d'Alene Police officers responded to a parking lot near N. 5th St. and E. Poplar Ave. to check on an unconscious woman. Police say the woman showed signs of possible sexual assault. She was taken to Kootenai Health. Police say before she was found in the parking lot, the woman was at the Corner Bar.>>
No mail for Shadle neighborhood after safety concern
SPOKANE, Wash. - In the rain, snow or sunshine, you expect to get your mail. But two blocks of one Shadle neighborhood is upset, after their mail delivery gets cut off. Neighbors found out it was because of a safety concern to the mail carriers in the area. But some of the folks who live around here say it’s tough to go to the post office to get their mail because most of them are elderly.>>
Idaho police: Baby dead after being left in hot car
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Twin Falls police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old baby left unattended in a parked vehicle for several hours during the afternoon. Lt. Terry Thueson says that officers responded to a report of a baby not breathing just before midnight Friday. The baby girl was transported to a local hospital, but efforts to save her life were not successful.>>
Avista Utilities working to restore power to thousands of customers Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. - As storms move through Spokane and Coeur d'Alene region Monday night, Avista Utilities crews are dealing with power outages. As of 8:15 p.m., Avista's outage map showed about 4,400 customers without power. The cause for most of those outages were listed as "under investigation" on Avista's website Monday night, but are thought to be weather related.>>
Woman files claim against City of Spokane after her car sustains $7K in damage
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman has filed a claim against the City of Spokane after she says a displaced water cap caused $7,000 in damage to her car. “I want them to pay,” said Marian Denney.>>
Highway 291 now open after washout
Spartan Fire burning in Douglas and Chelan Counties now at 4400 acres
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - The three separate grass fires burning southeast of Wenatchee near Alcoa have now been merged into what is being called the Spartan Fire. As of Monday night, the fire is estimated to be about 4397 acres in size.>>
Widespread cyberattack hits major companies across Europe
KIEV, Ukraine - The second-largest drugmaker in the United States is confirming it's been affected by a cyberattack. In a message sent using its verified Twitter account, Merck confirmed Tuesday that its computer network was "compromised" as part of a global attack.>>
Ten Commandments monument installed at Arkansas Capitol
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Workers have installed a Ten Commandments monument outside Arkansas' Capitol, two years after lawmakers approved a measure permitting the statue on state grounds. The 6-foot-tall (1.8-meter-tall) monument was placed on the Capitol grounds early Tuesday. Opponents of the monument have said it amounts to an unconstitutional endorsement of religion and have threatened to sue.>>
Highway 291 now open after washout
Mad Minute stories from Monday, June 26th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, June 26th.>>
PHOTOS: Gorgeous sunset dazzles the region
SPOKANE, Wash. - Monday night's sunset was a stunner. The sky was lit up in gorgeous oranges, pinks and purples. Some of you even captured a rainbow following Monday nights storms. Here's a collection of some of the photos you sent us. Keep them coming!>>
Coeur d'Alene detectives work to identify man at Corner Bar
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - In the early morning hours of Sunday, Coeur d'Alene Police officers responded to a parking lot near N. 5th St. and E. Poplar Ave. to check on an unconscious woman. Police say the woman showed signs of possible sexual assault. She was taken to Kootenai Health. Police say before she was found in the parking lot, the woman was at the Corner Bar.>>
Avista Utilities working to restore power to thousands of customers Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. - As storms move through Spokane and Coeur d'Alene region Monday night, Avista Utilities crews are dealing with power outages. As of 8:15 p.m., Avista's outage map showed about 4,400 customers without power. The cause for most of those outages were listed as "under investigation" on Avista's website Monday night, but are thought to be weather related.>>
Woman files claim against City of Spokane after her car sustains $7K in damage
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman has filed a claim against the City of Spokane after she says a displaced water cap caused $7,000 in damage to her car. “I want them to pay,” said Marian Denney.>>
Caught on camera: Porch prowlers steal bicycle
SPOKANE, Wash. - A series of surveillance videos show a woman walk onto a porch, grab a bicycle, and ride away in broad daylight. Video captures the theft from four surveillance cameras mounted on a West Central home Sunday. “We bought a bike for a neighborhood kid who didn’t have a bike this summer and he was going to ride it when he was here,” said Tricia Leming.>>
