Highway 291 now open after washout

UPDATE:

Crews tell us the road is now open.

Previous Coverage:

Road crews in Stevens County were working through the night Monday to patch a hole in the road on Highway 291 near Big Sandy at milepost 10 and 11.

Department of Transportation crews were on scene patching up the hole that was about 30 to 40 yards wide and 15 feet deep. This was all caused by the storm Monday night. The heavy downpour caused the washout. Crews say there are actually three areas they are trying to patch up. They are keeping an eye on traffic and Big Sandy is expected to be down to one lane for most of the night Monday. If you're traveling in the area pay extra attention.

"The biggest threat would just be inattention of drivers right now," said Stevens County Fire Chief Mike Bucy. "People want to see what's going on. We just need them to pay attention to the work crews that are out here. Stay focused on the road ahead of them.

There will be continued traffic control throughout the night to patch the road. Take alternate routes if you can.