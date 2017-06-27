First Meals on Wheels Pet Food Drive a success - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

PHOTOS: First Meals on Wheels Pet Food Drive a success

Posted: Updated:
by Katie Karl, Content Coordinator
Connect
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
SPOKANE, Wash. -

On Saturday, June 24, Meals on Wheels started their first Pet Food Drive to collect pet food for pets of the elderly. After 4 hours, they collected 180 bags of dry dog food, 80 bags of dry cat food, 300 small cans of cat food, 96 large cans of dog food, and 35 bags of cat litter, totaling over 4,000 pounds of food! They also received over $500 in cash that will be used specifically for the Pet Food Drive Fund.

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL PHOTOS

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coeur d'Alene detectives work to identify man at Corner Bar

    Coeur d'Alene detectives work to identify man at Corner Bar

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 12:24 AM EDT2017-06-27 04:24:27 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - In the early morning hours of Sunday, Coeur d'Alene Police officers responded to a parking lot near N. 5th St. and E. Poplar Ave. to check on an unconscious woman. Police say the woman showed signs of possible sexual assault. She was taken to Kootenai Health. Police say before she was found in the parking lot, the woman was at the Corner Bar.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - In the early morning hours of Sunday, Coeur d'Alene Police officers responded to a parking lot near N. 5th St. and E. Poplar Ave. to check on an unconscious woman. Police say the woman showed signs of possible sexual assault. She was taken to Kootenai Health. Police say before she was found in the parking lot, the woman was at the Corner Bar.

    >>

  • No mail for Shadle neighborhood after safety concern

    No mail for Shadle neighborhood after safety concern

    Monday, June 26 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-06-27 01:55:34 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In the rain, snow or sunshine, you expect to get your mail. But two blocks of one Shadle neighborhood is upset, after their mail delivery gets cut off. Neighbors found out it was because of a safety concern to the mail carriers in the area. But some of the folks who live around here say it’s tough to go to the post office to get their mail because most of them are elderly.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In the rain, snow or sunshine, you expect to get your mail. But two blocks of one Shadle neighborhood is upset, after their mail delivery gets cut off. Neighbors found out it was because of a safety concern to the mail carriers in the area. But some of the folks who live around here say it’s tough to go to the post office to get their mail because most of them are elderly.

    >>

  • Idaho police: Baby dead after being left in hot car

    Idaho police: Baby dead after being left in hot car

    Monday, June 26 2017 7:14 PM EDT2017-06-26 23:14:28 GMT

    TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Twin Falls police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old baby left unattended in a parked vehicle for several hours during the afternoon.      Lt. Terry Thueson says that officers responded to a report of a baby not breathing just before midnight Friday. The baby girl was transported to a local hospital, but efforts to save her life were not successful.

    >>

    TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Twin Falls police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old baby left unattended in a parked vehicle for several hours during the afternoon.      Lt. Terry Thueson says that officers responded to a report of a baby not breathing just before midnight Friday. The baby girl was transported to a local hospital, but efforts to save her life were not successful.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • First Meals on Wheels Pet Food Drive a success

    First Meals on Wheels Pet Food Drive a success

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-06-27 20:01:41 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - On Saturday, June 24, Meals on Wheels started their first Pet Food Drive to collect pet food for pets of the elderly. After 4 hours, they collected 180 bags of dry dog food, 80 bags of dry cat food, 300 small cans of cat food, 96 large cans of dog food, and 35 bags of cat litter, totaling over 4,000 pounds of food! They also received over $500 in cash that will be used specifically for the Pet Food Drive Fund.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - On Saturday, June 24, Meals on Wheels started their first Pet Food Drive to collect pet food for pets of the elderly. After 4 hours, they collected 180 bags of dry dog food, 80 bags of dry cat food, 300 small cans of cat food, 96 large cans of dog food, and 35 bags of cat litter, totaling over 4,000 pounds of food! They also received over $500 in cash that will be used specifically for the Pet Food Drive Fund.

    >>

  • Senate health bill would cut taxes for wealthy

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-06-27 17:15:39 GMT

    WASHINGTON - New analysis shows that millionaires would get tax cuts averaging $52,000 a year from the Senate Republicans' health bill. Middle-income families would get about $260. The analysis was done by the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center. It found that half of the tax cuts would go to families making more than $500,000 a year.

    >>

    WASHINGTON - New analysis shows that millionaires would get tax cuts averaging $52,000 a year from the Senate Republicans' health bill. Middle-income families would get about $260. The analysis was done by the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center. It found that half of the tax cuts would go to families making more than $500,000 a year.

    >>

  • Spartan Fire burning in Douglas and Chelan Counties now at 4400 acres

    Spartan Fire burning in Douglas and Chelan Counties now at 4400 acres

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 12:21 PM EDT2017-06-27 16:21:31 GMT

    CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - The three separate grass fires burning southeast of Wenatchee near Alcoa have now been merged into what is being called the Spartan Fire. As of Monday night, the fire is estimated to be about 4397 acres in size. 

    >>

    CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - The three separate grass fires burning southeast of Wenatchee near Alcoa have now been merged into what is being called the Spartan Fire. As of Monday night, the fire is estimated to be about 4397 acres in size. 

    >>
    •   