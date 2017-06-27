'John Wick,' 'Dragon Tattoo' star Michael Nyqvist dies at 56 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

'John Wick,' 'Dragon Tattoo' star Michael Nyqvist dies at 56

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Gus Kaar/mynewsdesk/Wikimedia Photo: Gus Kaar/mynewsdesk/Wikimedia
LOS ANGELES -

Swedish actor Michael Nyqvist, who starred in the original "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" films and often played villains in Hollywood movies like "John Wick" has died. Nyqvist's representative Jenny Tversky said Tuesday that he died after a year-long battle with lung cancer. He was 56.
    
Nyqvist is perhaps best known worldwide for originating the role of Mikael Blomkvist in the Swedish "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" series opposite Noomi Rapace. Daniel Craig played the role in the American adaptation.
    
In Hollywood, Nyqvist played a broad range of memorable roles, including the mob boss who terrorizes Keanu Reeves in "John Wick" and Tom Cruise's foe in "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol."
    
He is survived by his wife Catharina and their children Ellen and Arthur.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coeur d'Alene detectives work to identify man at Corner Bar

    Coeur d'Alene detectives work to identify man at Corner Bar

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 6:02 PM EDT2017-06-27 22:02:46 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - In the early morning hours of Sunday, Coeur d'Alene Police officers responded to a parking lot near N. 5th St. and E. Poplar Ave. to check on an unconscious woman. Police say the woman showed signs of possible sexual assault. She was taken to Kootenai Health. Police say before she was found in the parking lot, the woman was at the Corner Bar.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - In the early morning hours of Sunday, Coeur d'Alene Police officers responded to a parking lot near N. 5th St. and E. Poplar Ave. to check on an unconscious woman. Police say the woman showed signs of possible sexual assault. She was taken to Kootenai Health. Police say before she was found in the parking lot, the woman was at the Corner Bar.

    >>

  • No mail for Shadle neighborhood after safety concern

    No mail for Shadle neighborhood after safety concern

    Monday, June 26 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-06-27 01:55:34 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In the rain, snow or sunshine, you expect to get your mail. But two blocks of one Shadle neighborhood is upset, after their mail delivery gets cut off. Neighbors found out it was because of a safety concern to the mail carriers in the area. But some of the folks who live around here say it’s tough to go to the post office to get their mail because most of them are elderly.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In the rain, snow or sunshine, you expect to get your mail. But two blocks of one Shadle neighborhood is upset, after their mail delivery gets cut off. Neighbors found out it was because of a safety concern to the mail carriers in the area. But some of the folks who live around here say it’s tough to go to the post office to get their mail because most of them are elderly.

    >>

  • Idaho police: Baby dead after being left in hot car

    Idaho police: Baby dead after being left in hot car

    Monday, June 26 2017 7:14 PM EDT2017-06-26 23:14:28 GMT

    TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Twin Falls police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old baby left unattended in a parked vehicle for several hours during the afternoon.      Lt. Terry Thueson says that officers responded to a report of a baby not breathing just before midnight Friday. The baby girl was transported to a local hospital, but efforts to save her life were not successful.

    >>

    TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Twin Falls police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old baby left unattended in a parked vehicle for several hours during the afternoon.      Lt. Terry Thueson says that officers responded to a report of a baby not breathing just before midnight Friday. The baby girl was transported to a local hospital, but efforts to save her life were not successful.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Coeur d'Alene detectives work to identify man at Corner Bar

    Coeur d'Alene detectives work to identify man at Corner Bar

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 6:02 PM EDT2017-06-27 22:02:46 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - In the early morning hours of Sunday, Coeur d'Alene Police officers responded to a parking lot near N. 5th St. and E. Poplar Ave. to check on an unconscious woman. Police say the woman showed signs of possible sexual assault. She was taken to Kootenai Health. Police say before she was found in the parking lot, the woman was at the Corner Bar.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - In the early morning hours of Sunday, Coeur d'Alene Police officers responded to a parking lot near N. 5th St. and E. Poplar Ave. to check on an unconscious woman. Police say the woman showed signs of possible sexual assault. She was taken to Kootenai Health. Police say before she was found in the parking lot, the woman was at the Corner Bar.

    >>

  • Montana woman on life support after she was mauled by 2 dogs

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-06-27 21:58:42 GMT

    BOZEMAN, Mont. - A 65-year-old Montana woman is on life support after she was mauled by two dogs over the weekend. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said Monday that Melissa Barnes was doing yard work Saturday at a residence west of Bozeman when she was attacked, first by a pit bull, followed by another dog. The breed of the second dog hasn't been confirmed.

    >>

    BOZEMAN, Mont. - A 65-year-old Montana woman is on life support after she was mauled by two dogs over the weekend. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said Monday that Melissa Barnes was doing yard work Saturday at a residence west of Bozeman when she was attacked, first by a pit bull, followed by another dog. The breed of the second dog hasn't been confirmed. Barnes was declared brain dead Sunday.

    >>

  • Aerial fireworks take hit in Idaho attorney general opinion

    Aerial fireworks take hit in Idaho attorney general opinion

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 5:57 PM EDT2017-06-27 21:57:18 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Attorney General's Office says it's illegal for the general public to buy aerial fireworks, which require a special permit to use. The opinion that became public Tuesday appears to conflict with a common practice allowing the sale of aerial fireworks in Idaho to the general public as long as buyers promise not to use them in Idaho.

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Attorney General's Office says it's illegal for the general public to buy aerial fireworks, which require a special permit to use. The opinion that became public Tuesday appears to conflict with a common practice allowing the sale of aerial fireworks in Idaho to the general public as long as buyers promise not to use them in Idaho.

    >>
    •   