Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, June 27th

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) -- A South Carolina couple is looking for some bigger baby clothes after their son was born at a whopping 14.4 pounds.

WLTX-TV reports that Colin Austin Keisler was born by cesarean section at a hospital in Lexington. The baby is healthy, but his mother, Cindy Richmond, says they had to send her mother home for some bigger clothes because Colin couldn't fit into any of his newborn outfits.

Colin is off to a good start if he's destined to attain some of his father's goals for him.

Arthur Keisler wants Colin to be a defensive lineman at Clemson University and play for the Green Bay Packers.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ALLYN, Wash. (AP) -- Authorities say an altercation over a dead raccoon led to a shooting in rural Washington state.

Mason County sheriff's Lt. Travis Adams tells Seattle news station KOMO-TV that a man was walking along a highway Sunday dragging the roadkill behind him with a rope. The animal had been hit by a car, and he wanted to use it as crab bait.

Adams says two vehicles stopped, and people confronted the man because they thought he was dragging a dead dog. One person who had been in a pickup truck shot the man twice in the leg. Both vehicles then sped off.

Deputies have contacted people in the other vehicle, and authorities say they're cooperating. No arrests have been made.

The man is expected to recover.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ATLANTA (AP) -- Police say an Alabama man is accused of stealing a golf cart at the Atlanta Braves stadium and crashing it.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Marcus Jerry Stephens is accused of stealing a $4,500 golf cart that belongs to the Braves. A warrant says a witness chased Stephens after he crashed the golf cart into a metal pole around 1:40 a.m. last Wednesday. He then fled on foot before he was arrested.

Cobb County jail records show that Stephens is charged with obstruction and theft. He was released on bond.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

OVIEDO, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida man spent 90 days in jail after police officers who stopped him for driving without headlights said white powder found in his car was cocaine.

But Karlos Cashe walked out of jail last week after lab results determined the powder in the handyman's car was actually drywall.

Cashe tells WFTV he repeatedly told officers in Oviedo the substance was drywall. But after running a check they found he was on probation for marijuana and cocaine charges in 2015. Cashe says a K-9 alerted on his vehicle and an officer's field test was positive for cocaine.

Court records show he was denied bond because he was accused of violating probation.

It took nearly three months for lab test results, which were negative for cocaine.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BERLIN (AP) -- A group of Berlin police officers helping with security ahead of next week's Group of 20 summit in Hamburg has been sent home after some reportedly partied excessively at the barracks where they were staying.

More than 220 officers were sent back to the German capital after what Hamburg police called "inappropriate and unacceptable behavior" by a minority of the group.

Berlin's B.Z. newspaper reported that the antics allegedly included police officers urinating on a fence and an officer dressed in a bathrobe dancing on a table with a weapon in her hand.

Berlin police spokesman Thomas Neuendorf described the behavior Tuesday as "simply embarrassing."

The officers were housed at barracks north of Hamburg. They were scheduled to be relieved by others from Berlin before the July 7-8 summit.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania woman has been jailed because police say she fired a gunshot in the direction of her inattentive husband.

Forty-three-year-old Mercedes Rosario remained in the Lehigh County jail Friday unable to post bail on a charge of reckless endangerment.

Allentown police say she became upset Wednesday evening when her estranged husband, who still lives with her, wouldn't listen to her. Police say she grabbed his holstered 9mm pistol from a shelf then fired a shot into the wall in his direction.

Rosario's public defender couldn't immediately be reached for comment. She faces a preliminary hearing June 28.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

OXFORD, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey woman has been reunited with her special necklace that was thrown in the trash after she went to a hospital, thanks to a group of hardworking sanitation workers.

Samantha LaRochelle was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in Phillipsburg on Saturday after falling unconscious, LehighValleyLive.com reports. Hospital staff removed LaRochelle's prized dual-pendant and accidentally threw it in the trash.

On the customized chain hangs her grandfather's pendant and a second 14-karat gold pendant containing her late mother's thumbprint. LaRochelle's wife, Audrey, got the chain specially made for her.

"This thing means more to me than the world," said LaRochelle.

LaRochelle began her search Monday. She tracked down the sanitation company that handles hospital waste with the help of a Phillipsburg police officer who scanned nine hours of surveillance video.

By Wednesday, LaRochelle's search led her Covanta Energy Plant in Oxford where workers dug through 15 tons of hospital waste to find her necklace.

Steve Acierno, a worker at the plant, came up with the necklace after a two-hour search.

"She was super-excited to have it back. Just a great start to our day. We were all really happy for her," Acierno said.

LaRochelle treated the sanitation workers to lunch and cake Thursday. She still can't thank them enough for finding her necklace.

"It's something I could never replace and they took the time, the effort," she said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Video of a raccoon riding the subway, nibbling food out of a bowl as it's seated between two people, has New Yorkers alternately repulsed, amused and just plain bewildered.

Subway rider Brooke Hogan told NBC 4 New York she took the video on a Lexington Avenue-line train heading uptown from 42nd Street last Tuesday.

The raccoon is seen seated next to a woman -- apparently his owner or handler -- furiously licking food out of a small plastic bowl.

It's not clear from the video why the woman had a raccoon, or why she brought it on the subway. People in New York aren't allowed to have a raccoon without a license, and licenses aren't issued for pet wildlife, according to the city.

People on social media were also apparently befuddled. On a popular Instagram account devoted to chronicling the quirky quotidian scenes of the subway, varying reactions flooded the comments:

"Never sitting on the train again."

"I'm not sure if I'm laughing or throwing up."

"Are you kidding me?? How did people not freak out??"

"New York subway is just game over, not even playing anymore."

"People become so strange in the summer."

"Next stop, Bronx zoo."

"Raccoons are New Yorkers, too."

"This is why the NYC subway is the best, and worst."

It shouldn't be surprising that the subway raccoon was able to grip the bowl with its own paws -- the animals have "amazing dexterity, allowing them to open doors and untie knots," according to New York City's wildlife site. They can also rotate their back feet, allowing them to descend from trees headfirst.

New York City's wildlife site also says most raccoons pose no risk of transferring disease to humans, and the incidence of rabies in the New York City raccoon population is very small. Since 2014, the city and federal governments worked together to vaccinate raccoons on Staten Island, Brooklyn and Queens against rabies.

Still, people shouldn't approach or feed raccoons, the city warns: they can become a nuisance if people supply food or shelter. The "opportunistic feeders" will eat whatever is easily accessible, including fruit, nuts, fungi, insects, worms, birds, turtles, eggs, mice, bats, squirrels, fish, snakes, frogs, dead animals, bird feeder seed, pet food and human food waste.

Most raccoon don't live past 6 years old in the wild.

A message has been left with the MTA.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a… WienerDrone?

Oscar Mayer announced the expansion of its "WienerFleet" in a YouTube video Monday, which will add two new hot dog-shaped vehicles to bring the company's products straight to consumers. The Kraft Heinz company made the announcement of the fleet expansion to celebrate its new line of hot dogs ahead of its July 4 festivities in Weiner, Arkansas.

The fleet will now include the Wienermobile, WienerMini, WienerRover, WienerCycle, and even a WienerDrone. The new additions will serve their own unique purposes in delivering the hot dogs. The WienerCycle is intended for urban deliveries, while the WienerDrone can travel to remote locations.

"As the most iconic brand, we're going where other hot dogs can't," said head of marketing at Oscar Mayer, Greg Guidotti. "We're committed to getting our new hot dog in everyone's hands - and going to great lengths to do this."

The meat company created its first Wienermobile in 1936. The car travels around the country with its class of "Hotdoggers," who man the vehicle. According to the Wienermobile's Instagram account, the car last stopped in Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Colorado police are using Snapchat to find a group of suspects who allegedly attacked and robbed a man, then posted videos on the social media platform showing their giddy faces.

Ryan Coupens told Fox 31 six men attacked him as he was waiting for his Uber ride in downtown Denver early Sunday morning.

"I don't remember anything after getting hit in the back of the head," Coupens told the news station. "I have a huge lump."

Coupens recalled waking up more than an hour later with his keys, watch, wallet, $700 in cash and his new iPhone stolen.

The men used the stolen credit cars Sunday afternoon at Walgreens, then posted videos on Coupens' account laughing about the attack, he said.

Denver police are using the videos to identify the suspects in Coupens' case.