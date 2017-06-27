Spokane Police, FBI investigate armed robbery at credit union inside Safeway

Police officers and the FBI are investigating after an armed robbery at the Alaska USA Credit Union inside the Safeway at 2507 W. Wellesley Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the call around 10:30 a.m. The suspect displayed a handgun during the robbery, then got away in a dark silver or gray, mid-2000 model, Chevrolet sedan with an out of state license plate.

Witnesses described the robber as an older white man. He's believed to have committed the same crime in the area before.

An SPD patrol officer located a vehicle south on Ash St. from Northwest Blvd. that was similar in description with a rear license plate possibly from New Mexico. The driver of the vehicle was similar to the description of the robber as well.

The driver sped off and got away from the patrol officer. He was last seen speeding near Boone Ave. and Elm St.

SPD encourages anyone who may have witnessed the incident or observed suspicious behavior involving the described vehicle to contact crime check (509) 456-2233 or the FBI office (509)458-8100 and reference report number 2017-20122789.