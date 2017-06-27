Montana woman on life support after she was mauled by 2 dogs - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Montana woman on life support after she was mauled by 2 dogs

BOZEMAN, Mont. -

A 65-year-old Montana woman is on life support after she was mauled by two dogs over the weekend.
    
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said Monday that Melissa Barnes was doing yard work Saturday at a residence west of Bozeman when she was attacked, first by a pit bull, followed by another dog. The breed of the second dog hasn't been confirmed. Barnes was declared brain dead Sunday.
    
Barnes, who is an organ donor, was being kept on life support at a Billings hospital pending rabies tests on the dogs, which belonged to tenants on Barnes' property. The dogs were not current on their vaccinations. Their owners voluntarily euthanized them.
    
Gootkin says the case is still under investigation, and no charges have yet been filed.

