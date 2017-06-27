Aerial fireworks take hit in Idaho attorney general opinion

The Idaho Attorney General's Office says it's illegal for the general public to buy aerial fireworks, which require a special permit to use.



The opinion that became public Tuesday appears to conflict with a common practice allowing the sale of aerial fireworks in Idaho to the general public as long as buyers promise not to use them in Idaho.



Some Idaho fire officials say that promise means nothing and that illegal fireworks have caused destructive wildfires.



The opinion by Deputy Attorney General Paul Panther follows an inquiry by Democratic Rep. Mat Erpelding of Boise.



Panther says a person with a fireworks retail license can only sell non-aerial common fireworks.



He says for aerial fireworks, the seller must have a wholesaler's or importer's license and the buyer must have a public display permit.

