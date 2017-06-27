Spokane Police fight summertime crime with fun

Crime goes up in the summer months and one of the reasons for that is that school's out and teens are looking for something to fill their days and nights. But Spokane Police are fighting back with fun. The Spokane Police Activities League kicked off Tuesday in Cannon Park.

The program is about bridging the gap between local police and potential at-risk youth with fun summer activities.

"To give the officers in the department an opportunity to come out and meet the neighborhood kids and get to know them in a nontraditional setting is absolutely amazing," says Officer Jennifer Deruwe

Kids and teens who attend get to play everything from basketball, to baseball, and they can read if they don't feel like playing sports. This program is here to help kids and teens excel by having fun and to keep them from getting into trouble "as a mom working you want to know your kids are in a safe healthy environment and it gives you a peace of mind," said Sandi McMillan

This is Sandi's third year volunteering for PAL and she likes how the program is changing the kids' perspective on law enforcement .

"The children are learning, they're smiling and the trust, their trust for the authorities is building."

The PAL is based off of five key values:

Respect

Honesty

Integrity

Leadership

Sportsmanship

Officer Deruwe says this program is a highlight of summer for many who see what is going on "they see police officers playing baseball playing, playing basketball, playing soccer playing football in the park and they are so curious they'll come out and just get to know us."

The activity league will be in friendship park every Wednesday and in liberty park every Thursday.. It will be at the same time 1130-2:30pm until the first week in August...

For more information about the Police Activity League, visit: http://www.spokanepal.org/